Echoes of the Past: Trojans Won Grid Championship

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher.

January 6, 1932

91 Years Ago

Trojans Won Grid Championship

Here's one of the high spots in the great grid classic in the Rose Bowl at Pasadena, Cal., on New Year's Day, when the University of Southern California won undisputed claim to the national intercollegiate championship by defeating Tulane, 21-12. Glover, of Tulane, is shown making a punt in the second quarter. More than 84,000 fans jammed the huge stadium to see Tulane take their first beating.

January 6, 1962

61 Years Ago

Volunteer Firemen Usher New Year In

The people of the community served by the Boiling Springs Fire Department met at the firehouse on New Year's Eve and sang hymns until the New Year came in. Warren King furnished his piano for the program and Mrs. A.C.(Bud) Johnson was pianist. Approximately 55 persons were on hand to enjoy the hymn and folk singing. Sandwiches and coffee were served by the Ladies Auxiliary.

January 6, 1987

36 Years Ago

Judge Byrd Denies Plea To Lift Smoking Bans In Schools

Alleghany County Circuit Court Judge Ducan M. Byrd Jr. denied a request by Alleghany Highlands teachers and other school employees for a temporary injunction to have a smoking ban eliminated at their schools. Attorney for the teachers, Edward K. Stein of Covington, requested during a December 23 hearing that the tobacco ban be lifted until the case goes to trial. During the hearing, Judge Byrd said that he would render a decision on the temporary injunction prior to schools reopening January 5 and the judge issued his letter of opinion denying the request Monday afternoon.

January 6, 2012

21 Years Ago

Lowell's Right To Sell Apollo 13 Checklist Is Questioned By NASA

NASA is questioning whether Apollo 13 commander James Lovwll has the right to sell a 70-page checklist from the flight that includes his handwritten calculations crucial in guiding the damaged spacecraft back to Earth. The document was sold by Heritage Auctions in November for more than $388,000, some 15 times its initial list price.

