Indian River, MI

Daily Devotional: Eyes to see

By Rev. Dr. Michael Sanders
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CyXie_0k5VZYS500

"For we are what he has made us, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand so that we may walk in them." — Ephesians 2:10 NRSVUE

“Ah preacher,” the elderly man said to me, “No one seems to care much about the church anymore.”

That very year, more people had joined the church than in any single year in the entire history of our church. The church’s Mission work had blossomed, more people were being helped than ever before, the church had even reached out to assist a small church halfway around the world.

What was he missing? Why couldn’t he see the growth?

He was viewing the church through the filter of his expectations. It was no longer the church he grew up in, so he wasn’t able to see all the good that was happening.

It was the same in the time of Jesus. God was everywhere, but only those who wanted to see recognized the God-signs.

The same is true for us. Are we looking for the God-signs, or are we looking for what we want?

God is always working around us, if we want to see. Sometimes, we have to shift how we see. A New Year has just begun. Lots has changed. More changes are coming still. But God is with us, working all around us. Let’s open our eyes and join Him.

Prayer: Lord, keep me from closing my eyes to what You are doing all around. I want to join in- show me when and where.

Rev. Dr. Michael Sanders has books of devotions available locally at Ken’s Village Market in Indian River.

