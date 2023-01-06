Hastings: At the Temple

“When the day came for them to be purified, as laid down by the Law of Moses, the couple took Jesus up to Jerusalem and presented him to God.” — Luke 2:22 The Inclusive Bible

Forty days after their child’s birth, the young couple went to the Temple in Jerusalem to fulfill the Law of Moses and offer a sacrifice of purification. They brought the only offering they could afford, a pair of turtledoves.

No one at the Temple seemed aware that a sky full of angels and shepherds keeping watch over their flocks by night sang together to herald their child’s birth. No one except aged Simeon who had been prompted by the Holy Spirit to come to the Temple that day. The Spirit had promised Simeon he would not see death until he had seen the Messiah.

Simeon was waiting when the couple entered the courtyard of the Temple. He took the child in his arms and blessed him. Simeon blessed the young couple and told the mother, “This child is destined to be a sign that is rejected, so that the secret thoughts of many may be laid bare. And a sword will pierce your heart as well.”

The prophet Anna who fasted and prayed daily at the Temple also arrived in the courtyard as the couple came with their child. Anna gave thanks to God and told everyone that the child was the fulfillment of God’s long-awaited promise.

As the young couple and their child left Jerusalem, they pondered the blessings and prophecies they had received. Their high calling would also bring rejection and anguish. But they would go on saying ‘yes’ to God’s purposes in their lives — encouraged by saints like Simeon and Anna at the Temple.

The Rev. Celia M. Hastings has a master's degree in religious education from Western Theological Seminary in Holland. She is author of “The Wisdom Series” and “The Undertaker’s Wife.”