Petoskey, MI

McLaren celebrates 2023 with first newborn of the year

By Karly Graham, The Petoskey News-Review
 4 days ago
PETOSKEY —The ball dropping over Times Square and ringing in the new year wasn’t the only thing Harbor Springs' Chelsea Caudle and Dale Ziembo were celebrating this New Year’s.

Caudle and Ziembo welcomed their daughter, Austyn Mariah Caudle, to the world at 5:19 a.m. on Jan. 1 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey.

Austyn was the first baby born at McLaren Northern Michigan in 2023.

Austyn's birth marked the end of a busy month for the hospital's birthing center. The hospital expected 30 births for the month of December, and ended up with 50, according to McLaren Northern Michigan spokesperson Dave Jones.

