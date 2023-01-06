Read full article on original website
Mortgage rates have risen sharply after historic lows during the pandemic
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve took aggressive actions to help keep the economy afloat. Mortgage interest rates began to fall steadily, and the average 30-year fixed rate reached a historic low of 2.65% in January 2021. However, inflation began climbing rapidly, and the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in March. When gradual rate hikes weren’t enough to tamp down inflation, the Fed began moving more aggressively. In November, the average 30-year fixed rate briefly topped 7%, the highest it’s been in more than two decades.
Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Impacted by Rising Interest Rates
Photo Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock Mortgage interest rates are now more than double what they were in early 2021. As a result, rising home prices have started to slow down, but not by enough to offset the increased borrowing costs caused by higher rates. Home prices rose dramatically across the U.S. during the pandemic, and now, in some parts of the country, homebuyers are feeling the pain of both high mortgage rates and expensive housing.
The Southeast has experienced some of the largest increases in mortgage payments from last year
Both mortgage interest rates and home prices vary on a geographic basis. Additionally, some parts of the country have seen smaller declines in home prices than others. As a result, homebuyers in certain areas have been much more impacted by rising interest rates. On a regional level, the Southeast has experienced some of the largest increases in mortgage payments from last year. Out of the entire U.S., Florida homebuyers have been the most impacted by rising interest rates: mortgage payments for a median-priced home in Florida have increased by over 80% from 2021. South Carolina is close behind, with mortgage...
Goldman Sachs to lay off up to 3,200 employees
Goldman Sachs on Tuesday began laying off employees, with up to 3,200 positions to be eliminated in the company’s largest round of job cuts since the 2008 financial crisis, according to multiple reports. Bloomberg News reported that more than a third of the cuts would come from Goldman Sachs’...
Coinbase lays off around 20% of its workforce as crypto downturn continues
This latest round of job cuts, around 950, comes after the company laid off about 1,100 people back in June.
