Central Oregon Farm Fair set for February 1 & 2

The 43rd Annual Central Oregon Farm Fair and Trade Show comes to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 1 and 2. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The Jefferson County Seed Growers Association sponsors the event in conjunction with Oregon State University...
KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 7, 2023

Madras High School Sports contests today are all away today. Wrestlers are in Seaside for the Pac Rim Invitational Tournament and varsity basketball will play in La Grande. The girls tip-off at 11am and the boys at 12:30. Indian Head Casino has new hours open Sunday through Thursday at 9am...
Housing Choice Voucher Program — Waiting List

Housing Works announced recently that the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program, formerly known as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 program, will open Monday, January 9, 8am PST and remain open through Friday, January 13, at 5pm PST. This program is...
Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots

A gunman walked through a southeast Bend neighborhood firing numerous shots into the air early Saturday morning, prompting a major police call-out and an alert warning area residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said he ran from officers and was not found in a search of the area, but a gun was located. The post Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots appeared first on KTVZ.
