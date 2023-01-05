Read full article on original website
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Central Oregon Farm Fair set for February 1 & 2
The 43rd Annual Central Oregon Farm Fair and Trade Show comes to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 1 and 2. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The Jefferson County Seed Growers Association sponsors the event in conjunction with Oregon State University...
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
kwso.org
KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 7, 2023
Madras High School Sports contests today are all away today. Wrestlers are in Seaside for the Pac Rim Invitational Tournament and varsity basketball will play in La Grande. The girls tip-off at 11am and the boys at 12:30. Indian Head Casino has new hours open Sunday through Thursday at 9am...
Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
A 50-year-old Bend man was arrested on DUII and felony hit-and-run charges Sunday afternoon after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision with a motorcycle that seriously injured the rider. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Housing Choice Voucher Program — Waiting List
Housing Works announced recently that the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program, formerly known as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 program, will open Monday, January 9, 8am PST and remain open through Friday, January 13, at 5pm PST. This program is...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Local 12-year-old killed in crash while visiting family during holidays
A local woman is grieving the unexpected death of her 12-year-old son who was killed in a car accident while visiting family during the holidays. Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses for the mother’s only child. “When they were driving, I believe...
kptv.com
Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots
A gunman walked through a southeast Bend neighborhood firing numerous shots into the air early Saturday morning, prompting a major police call-out and an alert warning area residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said he ran from officers and was not found in a search of the area, but a gun was located. The post Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘It was horrible’: 1 man dead, 1 detained in Prineville shooting
Prineville Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon and say they have detained a man in the case. It happened around 4:35 p.m. at the Iron Horse Mesa Apartments on NE Colleen Road. Prineville Police say 911 received a call about a gunshot victim....
Redmond police seek witnesses, info about vehicle that sped away from shooting scene
Redmond police asked the public for help Thursday identifying the people in an SUV who sped away from a northeast Redmond dispute earlier this week that led to several gunshots and minor injuries to a man and a dog. The post Redmond police seek witnesses, info about vehicle that sped away from shooting scene appeared first on KTVZ.
