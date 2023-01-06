ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Giant Peyton Hillis in ICU after saving his children from drowning

 4 days ago
Former New York Giants running back Peyton Hillis was hospitalized in critical condition on Thursday after saving his kids from drowning, reports TMZ Sports.

Peyton Hillis, the former Cleveland Browns star who was on the cover of the Madden 12 video game, was reportedly hospitalized after a swimming accident where he saved his kids from drowning.

Hillis has already improved according to an update from his uncle and hopefully, he continues to improve. It is also noted that his children are okay.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” his uncle, Greg, wrote on Facebook. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!”

Hillas was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2008 out of Arkansas where he would stay for two years. He then had stints with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to finishing his career with the Giants.

In his two seasons with the Browns, Hillis gained more than 2,300 yards from scrimmage with 16 total touchdowns. He gained national fame and as TMZ noted, earned a spot on the Madden video game cover.

Hillis closed out his NFL career with the Giants from 2013 through 2014, where he gained 545 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

