Lebanon County, PA

PennLive.com

Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks

Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg-based veterinary care facility officially opened

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Blue Mountain Veterinary Care officially opened its new facility on Dec. 21 at the Forrest Hill Commons in Harrisburg. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care, owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, is a private-locally owned animal hospital and clinic. According to Dr. Nelson, she has worked for other veterinary care facilities in the past – accruing over ten years of experience. However, owning her own practice was very important to her, so she could guarantee the best quality care for pet patients, and pet owners.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Three kittens rescued from NYC streets, up for adoption in PA

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WFMZ) - From the streets of New York City to your living room. Let's get these three kittens, rescued from certain death, a new home. Karen Hoff of Starting Over Animal Rescue visited WFMZ with three rescued kittens who need their forever home. The kittens' names are Gelato,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc27 News

Photos: 2023 PA Farm Show opening day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, Jan. 7, was the first day the full 2023 PA Farm Show was open. Visitors packed the Farm Show complex, meeting the animals and crowding the Food Court. There is a lot to eat at the PA Farm Show, from fried foods to baked potatoes to milkshakes. As of Saturday […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
HARRISBURG, PA
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies

Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WNYT

Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident

A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
ALBANY, NY
lebtown.com

Uni ready to give his annual forecast on Feb. 2 at Myerstown Recreation Park

The traditional Pennsylvania Dutch winter weather forecast returns Thursday, Feb. 2, to Myerstown Recreation Park at 8 a.m. Although “Phil” gets most of the attention across the commonwealth and nation—likely in large part due to the classic Bill Murray film, Groundhog Day—the tradition dates back more than century. In fact, Lebanon County still has two furry meteorologists at its disposal: Myerstown’s Uni and Mount Gretna’s Grady, who have held their positions since 1982 and 2018 respectively.
MYERSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County caregiver allegedly left patient in cold vehicle for an hour

MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour. According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.

Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County woman scammed in fake book deal

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman in Lancaster County is out of thousands of dollars after she was scammed in a fake book deal scheme. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, they interviewed a woman about an online fraud report. The woman stated that she had contacted an un-named book publishing company around June 2021 about a book deal.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Pa. produce featured in unique farm show foods

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Of all the sights, sounds and smells at the farm show in Harrisburg, nothing attracts visitors like the fresh food. The milkshakes, fried cheese and hot dishes are like no other, packing the mouth-watering flavors of Pennsylvania. Many items feature the some of the commonwealth's most...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Joseph A. Barnhart (1945-2023)

Joseph A. Barnhart, 77, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of Mia (Taniguchi) Barnhart. They celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this past December. Born in Lebanon on September 1, 1945, he was the son of the late George and...
LEBANON, PA
WBRE

Man charged with throwing woman down stairs

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
PLYMOUTH, PA

