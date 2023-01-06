Read full article on original website
Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks
Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
Harrisburg-based veterinary care facility officially opened
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Blue Mountain Veterinary Care officially opened its new facility on Dec. 21 at the Forrest Hill Commons in Harrisburg. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care, owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, is a private-locally owned animal hospital and clinic. According to Dr. Nelson, she has worked for other veterinary care facilities in the past – accruing over ten years of experience. However, owning her own practice was very important to her, so she could guarantee the best quality care for pet patients, and pet owners.
Three kittens rescued from NYC streets, up for adoption in PA
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WFMZ) - From the streets of New York City to your living room. Let's get these three kittens, rescued from certain death, a new home. Karen Hoff of Starting Over Animal Rescue visited WFMZ with three rescued kittens who need their forever home. The kittens' names are Gelato,...
Photos: 2023 PA Farm Show opening day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, Jan. 7, was the first day the full 2023 PA Farm Show was open. Visitors packed the Farm Show complex, meeting the animals and crowding the Food Court. There is a lot to eat at the PA Farm Show, from fried foods to baked potatoes to milkshakes. As of Saturday […]
Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
Turning 23: Lancaster County dog celebrates big birthday milestone
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Imagine living for 161 years. It's not the case for anyone in Lancaster County, but it is how long one dog in the area has lived in dog years. 23-year-old Ladybug celebrated her birthday at Neffsville Veterinary Clinic in Manheim Township on Wednesday, Jan. 4. It's believed that Ladybug was born on Jan. 3, 2000.
Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother
The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing mother.
Pennsylvania Lottery online prize of $279K awarded to Lebanon County player
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lucky online Pennsylvania Lottery winner from Lebanon County took home a prize worth nearly $300,000. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, an online prize worth $279,452 on the online game Premier Jackpot, was awarded to a player from Lebanon County. Premier Jackpot is an...
Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies
Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
Chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and marshmallow wins first prize at Pa. Farm Show
A repeat winner in the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking circuit has done it again. Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County won the blue ribbon Jan. 7 in the annual Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest. Her layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake calls for several types of frosting, ganache and mousse. Judges...
Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident
A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
Uni ready to give his annual forecast on Feb. 2 at Myerstown Recreation Park
The traditional Pennsylvania Dutch winter weather forecast returns Thursday, Feb. 2, to Myerstown Recreation Park at 8 a.m. Although “Phil” gets most of the attention across the commonwealth and nation—likely in large part due to the classic Bill Murray film, Groundhog Day—the tradition dates back more than century. In fact, Lebanon County still has two furry meteorologists at its disposal: Myerstown’s Uni and Mount Gretna’s Grady, who have held their positions since 1982 and 2018 respectively.
Dauphin County caregiver allegedly left patient in cold vehicle for an hour
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour. According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.
Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.
Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
Lancaster County woman scammed in fake book deal
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman in Lancaster County is out of thousands of dollars after she was scammed in a fake book deal scheme. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, they interviewed a woman about an online fraud report. The woman stated that she had contacted an un-named book publishing company around June 2021 about a book deal.
Pa. produce featured in unique farm show foods
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Of all the sights, sounds and smells at the farm show in Harrisburg, nothing attracts visitors like the fresh food. The milkshakes, fried cheese and hot dishes are like no other, packing the mouth-watering flavors of Pennsylvania. Many items feature the some of the commonwealth's most...
Joseph A. Barnhart (1945-2023)
Joseph A. Barnhart, 77, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of Mia (Taniguchi) Barnhart. They celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this past December. Born in Lebanon on September 1, 1945, he was the son of the late George and...
Man charged with throwing woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
