Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Related
The Daily South
North Carolina Woman Celebrating Big After Winning Lottery Twice In Two Months
Luck be a lady twice for a North Carolina woman who is celebrating her second lottery win in two months. Kenya Sloan of Shelby, North Carolina, won a $2 million prize from a $20 scratch off Diamond Dazzler ticket she bought in October, according to a press release from the North Carolina Lottery.
wataugaonline.com
$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Boone
The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced that a winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Boone. On Saturday, NCEL tweeted that the ticket was sold at the Speedway on Old East King Street. $10,000 winning tickets were also sold at the Quality Mart on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem...
3 Michigan Lottery players won $4 million on instant tickets in December
Michigan Lottery players won big prizes on instant tickets in December. Three $4 million prizes were won on instant tickets last month, with two coming from the Diamond 7s game, according to the Michigan Lottery. The winning Diamond 7s tickets were purchased in Gaylord and Bad Axe. A VIP Millions...
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ
North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
power98fm.com
Mega Millions Rises to $1.1 Billion; Can Winners Remain Anonymous in North Carolina?
No one matched all six numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth a staggering $1.1 billion — the third largest in U.S. history. Friday’s drawing was the 24th in a row without a winner. The numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, with a gold Mega Ball of 13. If someone wins on Tuesday, he or she could take the full $1.1 billion paid out over 29 years, or the lump sum option of $568.7 million all at once. But don’t make plans for the money just yet; the odds of winning are one in 302.6 million, lottery officials say.
South Carolina Man 'Broke Down In Tears' After Huge Lottery Win
An early-morning trip to the grocery store ended with the lucky man winning a massive prize.
power98fm.com
These Are The Top 25 Highest Rated Community Colleges In North Carolina
With the cost of college soaring, high school seniors and those looking to go back to school have tough decisions to make. In many circumstances, it doesn’t make sense to go to a 4-year University. Whether you are looking to take a more specialized career path or just knock out some credits before transferring over to another institution to finish your degree. Regardless of your motivation community college is a great option and one that many people choose to pursue. Additionally, community colleges are cheaper than even in-state schools and have 100% admission rates. This makes them accessible to more prospective students. But which school should you go to? There are many community colleges in North Carolina. Some of your decision may depend on the field you’d like to study. There is also a discrepancy in cost between different schools. Location of course also is an important factor as students at community colleges do not live on campus. That’s why Niche created its Community College Rankings. Keep reading to see the top 25 highest-rated community colleges in North Carolina.
Check your tickets! Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball drawing
One North Carolina resident is $1 million richer after matching the five white balls on Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.
country1037fm.com
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
WXII 12
Skyrocketing energy bills plaguing Piedmont Triad residents
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Skyrocketing energy bills are raising eyebrows across the Piedmont Triad, and forcing families to really cut back. Many residents are finding themselves in situations where they can't even afford to pay their bill. "When I got this bill Saturday, I went into shock," said Suzy Bowles.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940 million, even as someone in NC won $10K in last drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina earned a big prize in the latest Mega Millions drawing. But not THE big prize. Picking the right numbers Friday night could land you one of the biggest lottery jackpots in history — $940 million. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that there was a $10,000 […]
North Carolina ranked among the worst states for raising a family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent study by WalletHub ranked all 50 states across 51 key indicators to determine the best states to raise a family and North Carolina ranked low on the list. North Carolina was ranked 39th out of 50 states with a total score of 43.11. In...
North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The Governor
Ahead of Triangle restaurant week in North Carolina (January 23-29, 2023), this budding restaurant should be recognized. Established in 2021, The Governor Place, opened a restaurant in Pembroke, NC under the ownership of Chef Antonio Vincent, a member of the American Culinary Federation North Carolina Chapter.
WFMY NEWS2
Unclaimed cash checks are going out! How to search your name & get your money for free
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I got a message over the weekend from a WFMY News 2 co-worker: My NCcash.com check came!!!!. Four exclamation points, that's serious! So, who cashed in and was excited about it? Our own Eric Chilton. Yes, he got a check for unclaimed cash. 2 Wants To...
This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors
Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)
Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Towns In The Outer Banks, NC, You Must Visit
If you’re looking for the best towns in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, you’ve come to the right place!. The Outer Banks is a stunning chain of barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina. Separated from the mainland by a string of shallow sounds, the towns of the Outer Banks should be near the top of everyone’s North Carolina bucket list!
NC supporters gather to remember life of Shanquella Robinson on eve of birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Jan. 9 marks what would have been Shanquella Robinson’s 26th birthday. Her family, friends, and community gathered at her gravesite at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens Sunday to celebrate her and release balloons in her honor. It’s been more than two months since Robinson was killed while on a trip to Mexico with people she […]
Comments / 0