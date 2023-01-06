ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, NC

wataugaonline.com

$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Boone

The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced that a winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Boone. On Saturday, NCEL tweeted that the ticket was sold at the Speedway on Old East King Street. $10,000 winning tickets were also sold at the Quality Mart on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem...
BOONE, NC
FOX 2

A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
MISSOURI STATE
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
power98fm.com

Mega Millions Rises to $1.1 Billion; Can Winners Remain Anonymous in North Carolina?

No one matched all six numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth a staggering $1.1 billion — the third largest in U.S. history. Friday’s drawing was the 24th in a row without a winner. The numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, with a gold Mega Ball of 13. If someone wins on Tuesday, he or she could take the full $1.1 billion paid out over 29 years, or the lump sum option of $568.7 million all at once. But don’t make plans for the money just yet; the odds of winning are one in 302.6 million, lottery officials say.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
power98fm.com

These Are The Top 25 Highest Rated Community Colleges In North Carolina

With the cost of college soaring, high school seniors and those looking to go back to school have tough decisions to make. In many circumstances, it doesn’t make sense to go to a 4-year University. Whether you are looking to take a more specialized career path or just knock out some credits before transferring over to another institution to finish your degree. Regardless of your motivation community college is a great option and one that many people choose to pursue. Additionally, community colleges are cheaper than even in-state schools and have 100% admission rates. This makes them accessible to more prospective students. But which school should you go to? There are many community colleges in North Carolina. Some of your decision may depend on the field you’d like to study. There is also a discrepancy in cost between different schools. Location of course also is an important factor as students at community colleges do not live on campus. That’s why Niche created its Community College Rankings. Keep reading to see the top 25 highest-rated community colleges in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why

I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Skyrocketing energy bills plaguing Piedmont Triad residents

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Skyrocketing energy bills are raising eyebrows across the Piedmont Triad, and forcing families to really cut back. Many residents are finding themselves in situations where they can't even afford to pay their bill. "When I got this bill Saturday, I went into shock," said Suzy Bowles.
country1037fm.com

Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)

Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
SHELBY, NC
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Towns In The Outer Banks, NC, You Must Visit

If you’re looking for the best towns in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, you’ve come to the right place!. The Outer Banks is a stunning chain of barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina. Separated from the mainland by a string of shallow sounds, the towns of the Outer Banks should be near the top of everyone’s North Carolina bucket list!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

