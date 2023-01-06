Saturday morning the Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful organization hosted the 2023 “Bring one for the Chipper” event at the Rome Home Depot. With the holiday season now over, locals brought out their natural Christmas trees and unloaded them with the help of volunteers. Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful coordinator Hannah Bagley stated that they are excited to recycle the Christmas trees and create habitats for local aquatic life. Since its inception in 1991, the annual event sponsored statewide by Keep Georgia Beautiful has recycled more than 6 million trees Christmas trees.

