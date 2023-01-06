Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] “Bring One for the Chipper” 2023
Saturday morning the Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful organization hosted the 2023 “Bring one for the Chipper” event at the Rome Home Depot. With the holiday season now over, locals brought out their natural Christmas trees and unloaded them with the help of volunteers. Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful coordinator Hannah Bagley stated that they are excited to recycle the Christmas trees and create habitats for local aquatic life. Since its inception in 1991, the annual event sponsored statewide by Keep Georgia Beautiful has recycled more than 6 million trees Christmas trees.
Jack’s coming to Cedartown with thumbs up for Conditional Use request
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post Jack’s coming to Cedartown with thumbs up for Conditional Use request appeared first on Polk Today.
fox5atlanta.com
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
wrganews.com
Rome City Commission denies special use permit for cryptomining operation
Rome will not be getting its first-ever cryptomining operation, at least not in the next six months. On Monday, the Rome City Commission denied a special use permit for property on Westside Industrial Boulevard at Redmond Circle. Despite the name, cryptomining does not involve any drilling. Instead, it is a...
Store gives new life to lost and unclaimed airline luggage
For 53 years, a store in Scottsboro, Alabama, has been buying lost or unclaimed luggage from the nation’s airlines and selling the contents at bargain basement prices. “If a bag has gone lost or unclaimed for a minimum of 90 days after the airlines have searched for the owner, then we buy those orphaned suitcases from the airlines,” Unclaimed Baggage Public Relations and Community Affairs Coordinator Sonni Hood told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “We purchase the suitcases sight unseen, so we truly never know what we are going to receive.”
wrganews.com
Rome commission tours middle school as bond discussions continue
Rome City Commissioners toured Rome Middle School Monday as discussions continue over the issuance of bonds to pay for a new facility across the road. It could take a total of four education local option sales taxes to pay back the $103 million dollars in bonds for the $119 million project.
WSB-TV Installs World’s Most Advanced Radar
ATLANTA,None — Channel 2 Action News is taking storm tracking to a whole new level with a cutting edge radar that’s the first of its kind in Georgia and only the second in the world. Severe Weather Team 2 chief meteorologist Glenn Burns oversaw the installation of the...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
At-home ketamine treatment a concern for Georgia doctor
ATLANTA — Ketamine, known as a “club drug” for its hallucinogenic effects, has also been shown to be effective in treating serious depression. Rollbacks on pandemic rules for telehealth mean companies have been selling it online for home therapy. While mental health advocates agree Georgians need better...
weisradio.com
Search Continues for Missing Northwest Georgia Man
The search continues as law enforcement continues to investigate the disappearance of a Northwest Georgia man; police say that James Kevin Bradshaw disappeared over a year ago. Police are asking for the assistance of area residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around...
beckersasc.com
9-building medical office portfolio in Georgia sold
A nine-building medical office portfolio with properties in the Atlanta and Rome, Ga., area was purchased by AW Property Co., Commercial Property Executive reported Jan. 9. The previous owner of the 350,000-square-foot portfolio was Healthcare Realty Trust. The properties' tenants include Rome-based Harbin Clinic, Fayetteville-based First Georgia Physicians Group, Atlanta-based...
Working families resort to hotels for homes
During the holiday season, thousands of families across Atlanta squeezed into hotel rooms as they marked the special day...
wrganews.com
Floyd County Commission to discuss NOVA TAD
A request for tax allocation district funding for a massive new development in the River District is on the agenda for Tuesday’s Floyd County Commission meeting. CRE Impact is asking for $14 million in TAD funding over the next 13 years. The development, which has been in the works since 2019, will include 242 multi-family housing units, commercial space, a two-acre community park, and a proposed tie-in to the trail system.
weisradio.com
More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia
Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
fox5atlanta.com
Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
weisradio.com
Northwest Georgia Mother Arrested for Leaving Small Child in Car while Gambling on Christmas Day / Not the First Time…
A Georgia mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her young child in the car on Christmas Day – while she gambled. Deputies say this isn’t the first time that it’s happened. Mishaela Rayls, age 32 of Rome, was arrested on December 25th at a Food...
weisradio.com
3 Vehicle Accident With Injuries
Just before 3 p.m. today, 3 vehicles collided at the intersection of the Cedar Bluff Road and Northwood Drive in Centre. According to early reports, there were some minor injuries but all but one refused treatment by Atrium EMS. Centre Police and Centre Fire along with Atrium were on the...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: With 6 loaded guns in Publix, man may not be convicted as felon
JAN. 6, 2023 | Did you hear about the story published recently of a guy found to be carrying six loaded guns in a restroom at a Publix in downtown Atlanta? The story was in The New York Times on January 3. This person had four handguns in his jacket...
weisradio.com
Armuchee Man Charged in Connection with Wreck that Killed Mother of Six
A 39-year-old Armuchee man has been charged in the collision occurring Wednesday that killed a Rome mother of six children. Edward Junior Lawrence was in custody as of midday Friday, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher. Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane change, Fincher says. Hilda Lopez Santizo-Perez, 37, of Rome was killed in the accident on Martha Berry near Rhinehart Equipment Co. Her 3-year-old son escaped serious injury.
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
Comments / 0