Rome, GA

wrganews.com

[VIDEO] “Bring One for the Chipper” 2023

Saturday morning the Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful organization hosted the 2023 “Bring one for the Chipper” event at the Rome Home Depot. With the holiday season now over, locals brought out their natural Christmas trees and unloaded them with the help of volunteers. Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful coordinator Hannah Bagley stated that they are excited to recycle the Christmas trees and create habitats for local aquatic life. Since its inception in 1991, the annual event sponsored statewide by Keep Georgia Beautiful has recycled more than 6 million trees Christmas trees.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
CHATSWORTH, GA
wrganews.com

Rome City Commission denies special use permit for cryptomining operation

Rome will not be getting its first-ever cryptomining operation, at least not in the next six months. On Monday, the Rome City Commission denied a special use permit for property on Westside Industrial Boulevard at Redmond Circle. Despite the name, cryptomining does not involve any drilling. Instead, it is a...
ROME, GA
WSB Radio

Store gives new life to lost and unclaimed airline luggage

For 53 years, a store in Scottsboro, Alabama, has been buying lost or unclaimed luggage from the nation’s airlines and selling the contents at bargain basement prices. “If a bag has gone lost or unclaimed for a minimum of 90 days after the airlines have searched for the owner, then we buy those orphaned suitcases from the airlines,” Unclaimed Baggage Public Relations and Community Affairs Coordinator Sonni Hood told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “We purchase the suitcases sight unseen, so we truly never know what we are going to receive.”
SCOTTSBORO, AL
wrganews.com

Rome commission tours middle school as bond discussions continue

Rome City Commissioners toured Rome Middle School Monday as discussions continue over the issuance of bonds to pay for a new facility across the road. It could take a total of four education local option sales taxes to pay back the $103 million dollars in bonds for the $119 million project.
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Search Continues for Missing Northwest Georgia Man

The search continues as law enforcement continues to investigate the disappearance of a Northwest Georgia man; police say that James Kevin Bradshaw disappeared over a year ago. Police are asking for the assistance of area residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around...
ROME, GA
beckersasc.com

9-building medical office portfolio in Georgia sold

A nine-building medical office portfolio with properties in the Atlanta and Rome, Ga., area was purchased by AW Property Co., Commercial Property Executive reported Jan. 9. The previous owner of the 350,000-square-foot portfolio was Healthcare Realty Trust. The properties' tenants include Rome-based Harbin Clinic, Fayetteville-based First Georgia Physicians Group, Atlanta-based...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Floyd County Commission to discuss NOVA TAD

A request for tax allocation district funding for a massive new development in the River District is on the agenda for Tuesday’s Floyd County Commission meeting. CRE Impact is asking for $14 million in TAD funding over the next 13 years. The development, which has been in the works since 2019, will include 242 multi-family housing units, commercial space, a two-acre community park, and a proposed tie-in to the trail system.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia

Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
weisradio.com

3 Vehicle Accident With Injuries

Just before 3 p.m. today, 3 vehicles collided at the intersection of the Cedar Bluff Road and Northwood Drive in Centre. According to early reports, there were some minor injuries but all but one refused treatment by Atrium EMS. Centre Police and Centre Fire along with Atrium were on the...
CENTRE, AL
weisradio.com

Armuchee Man Charged in Connection with Wreck that Killed Mother of Six

A 39-year-old Armuchee man has been charged in the collision occurring Wednesday that killed a Rome mother of six children. Edward Junior Lawrence was in custody as of midday Friday, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher. Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane change, Fincher says. Hilda Lopez Santizo-Perez, 37, of Rome was killed in the accident on Martha Berry near Rhinehart Equipment Co. Her 3-year-old son escaped serious injury.
ROME, GA

