FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in a night slalom race Tuesday, meaning she will have to wait for another chance to break the record for most wins on the women’s World Cup circuit. Shiffrin matched Lindsey Vonn’s record of 82 race victories by winning a giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Sunday, but wasn’t able to produce another win in her best discipline, slalom, to move past her former teammate. ...

15 MINUTES AGO