Rhode Island State

Opinion/Rios: Domestic violence survivors need equitable laws for greater safety

By Lucy Rios
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
Lucy Rios is the executive director of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

We live in a small, tight-knit and diverse state. Which is why it’s important to listen to all voices when considering the impact of proposed laws. As the executive director of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence preparing for the new legislative session, I have been engaging with survivors, advocates and national experts to weigh what policy priorities will help provide greater safety and security for all survivors in our state.

I am focused on supporting laws that do not negatively or unjustly impact survivors; especially when data confirms that BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) communities experience greater forms of oppression not only in domestic violence incidences but with bias during arrests and prosecutions. One such legislative topic that concerns me is the introduction of laws surrounding coercive control.

Coercive control is a devastating form of abuse that includes harassment, punishment, intimidation, and control tactics such as financial abuse and other non-physical forms of violence. Efforts to pass a specific legal definition to recognize non-physical abuse — or coercive control — into criminal or civil law have been pursued by a handful of states, including neighboring Connecticut, which passed a law in 2021.

These laws are well-intended; however, coercive control can be interpreted subjectively, and an abuser could use this law to further harm, control and abuse the victim. If courts do not have the training and tools to assess coercive controlling behaviors in context, victims may be unnecessarily subject to protective orders filed by perpetrators that impose criminal consequences such as arrest, probation, jail time, or a criminal record.

Abusive individuals attempt to manipulate survivors and legal systems. This raises the risk that racial and gender bias will play a greater role in legal outcomes, and that survivors from communities that are disproportionately impacted will likely face increased barriers or further harm. Therefore, supporting coercive control laws should be considered only when courts and systems have a comprehensive understanding of domestic abuse and when tools are in place for limiting the impact of racial bias and over-criminalization in the judicial process on survivors of color, LGBTQ individuals, immigrants and undocumented individuals.

We need detailed comparative data from states that have passed coercive control laws to assess the impact of the legal changes on all victims, before moving forward with coercive control legislation in Rhode Island. Case outcome data is critical. For example, is the abusing party filing protective orders against the victim and thus re-victimizing them? Are claims of coercive control disproportionately impacting survivors of color? Does this legislation protect victims if judicial systems are not fully informed yet by the new language and legal definitions, and findings are still subjective? What are the negative unintended consequences on survivors?

Currently, most courts do not have sufficient understanding of domestic violence dynamics to properly assess the nuances of coercive control; female survivors of color are most likely to suffer the negative consequences of expanding the grounds for obtaining a protective order; and too little case data exists. Until these issues are addressed and more multistate data is compared and analyzed, we oppose the codification of coercive control definitions in Rhode Island’s protection order laws.

Our stance is simple. Premature legislative adoption of this new legal definition in Rhode Island presents too great a risk for unintended consequences, especially on those most impacted by violence.

The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

