Narragansett, RI

Opinion/Alba: Mixed-use development would help Galilee face storm surges

By Albert Alba
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
Albert Alba is an academic instructor who has worked at the Rhode Island Department of Corrections for over 33 years.

On Dec. 20, at the Narragansett Town Hall, a University of Rhode Island class led by Prof. Will Green presented its research on how to revitalize the fishing village of Galilee, and how to take steps to preclude and mitigate the consequences of global warming.

The town recorded the URI Research Study presentation to upload on YouTube. Elected and appointed town officials were present, as were officials from the state Department of Environmental Management. Town Planner Mike DeLuca spoke out and endorsed many of the ideas presented in the research study. The Town of Narragansett's prior proposal for Galilee supported many of the renditions presented by the URI research.

One idea that was shared was for a parking garage in Galilee that would take a much smaller footprint of the overall land, and that could be used as a haven in case of an encroaching storm surge that could flood the area. If the state or the town controlled the parking garage, the money obtained from parking fees could be used to improve Galilee and its infrastructure.

It makes no sense to have a private developer or business make money for parking cars on state-leased land. If additional parking is needed for Galilee, a portion of the huge parking lot at the Roger Wheeler State Beach can be used, and the Block Island Ferry can set up a shuttle service for the cars. And even if more parking is needed, an additional parking garage can be erected on that lot. Why use prime real estate in Galilee for street-level parking?

The Resiliency Study presents ideas on how to create a mixed-use development for Galilee while also recommending changes in the infrastructure to prevent flooding and devastating consequences due to major storms being experienced throughout the United States. The governor has made it be known we have $46 million to revitalize and sustain Galilee by making improvements in its infrastructure. Let's hope that money is used wisely to incorporate some of those ideas noted by the URI Research Study to mitigate the precarious effects of global warming.

Those in authority, from the governor to the DEM to local officials, need to take action to create a viable mixed-use development for Galilee that will help commercial fishermen, businesses, tourism, students and researchers. If the DEM fails to comply, the town needs to go to court over DEM violations of Narragansett’s ordinances.

A maritime museum would help educate students from grade school through college, and it would inform the public on how to preserve our fishing industry, protect our fragile oceans/ecosystems, and memorialize our fishermen both past and present. A maritime museum was an endorsed recommendation by the first URI Research Study for Galilee conducted several years ago.

In addition, temporary housing for fishermen and dorm style rooms could be available for college students. Both the Seamen's Church Institute and the Sailing Museum are great benefits to Newport. The Seamen's Institute provides low-cost lodging, and the museum provides valuable information on the sailing industry in Newport. After participating in the museum's interactive activities one gains a very good appreciation for those who sail and the history of sailing. Having a maritime museum in Galilee would allow many to have a virtual experience of the daily life of fishermen.

If some affordable housing units could also be added in Galilee that would be an additional plus as there are many who leave Narragansett for lack of affordable housing.

An online petition has been created at the change.org website to support a mixed-use development for Galilee. Street-level parking awarded to Procaccianti Companies, YoPlant and other private corporations on state-leased land in Galilee is not a solution for the village nor the state. Street-level parking lots and the abandoned Lighthouse Inn are significant problems for our environment, our area businesses, tourism and our commercial fishermen.

The latest storm surges should prompt us to take corrective action for Galilee.

