Historic PACT Act mandates VA benefits for certain toxic-exposure illnesses, but veterans need to act, too: editorial

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’
DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
Ohio’s Mike Turner seeks answers on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The top Republican on the House Select Committee on Intelligence, Ohio’s Mike Turner, on Tuesday asked Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to immediately assess the damage done by President Joe Biden’s leaving “highly classified” information from his days as vice president in a former office he kept at a think tank.
Federal COVID aid OK'd to pay for roads, natural disasters
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — State and local governments will soon gain new flexibility to spend billions of federal coronavirus relief dollars on things not directly related to the pandemic, including new roads and bridges and aid to people affected by wildfires, floods and other natural disasters.
First real-world data show Omicron booster kept seniors out of hospitals
A preliminary study finds that seniors who received an Omicron-targeting booster shot were 81% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who skipped it.
Ohio’s Jim Jordan to spearhead new select committee to probe “weaponization” of government
WASHINGTON, D. C. – A Republican House of Representatives rules package adopted Monday in a party-line vote calls for creation of a new “Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government” to be run by Ohio’s Jim Jordan. U.S. Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, the GOP...
