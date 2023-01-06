ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win against the Magic shows how the Grizzlies are learning to use Jaren Jackson Jr.

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies needed a basket.

The Orlando Magic were within single digits for the first time since since more than eight minutes left in the second quarter. Magic players were pumped up, and the Amway Center crowd was getting into it.

That’s when Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins called on Jaren Jackson Jr. When the Grizzlies got into their offense, Jackson posted up Magic forward Paolo Banchero while three Grizzlies teammates stood on the opposite side of the floor.

Tyus Jones made the entry pass to Jackson and ran to the other side of the floor with his fellow teammates as Jackson backed down the 250-pound Banchero, turned over his right shoulder and made a left-handed hook shot.

That basket extended the lead to 10 points with 2:40 remaining, and the Grizzlies finished the job in a 123-115 win.

That play was significant in more ways than just the result of the game. Jenkins could have gone to Ja Morant, who finished the game with 32 points. Dillon Brooks can create his own shot, and he’s proven to have no fear of taking any shot.

But Jenkins chose Jackson.

“We definitely made it a point whether it was out of the pick and roll, lob, we ran the back pick play, we put (Jackson) in the post, we got him cutting to the elbow iso,” Jenkins said. “We definitely made a concerted effort to do that, just knowing that we’ve got to have balance. We knew they were going to throw a lot at Ja (Morant), which they definitely did throughout the game, especially in that fourth quarter.”

Jackson finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. It was his highest-scoring game since July 31, 2020, when NBA teams played in the pandemic bubble.

Jackson shot 12-for-14 while showing why he can be one of the NBA’s most complete big men at his peak. He knocked down two 3-pointers, including one that resulted in a four-point play, and he overpowered Banchero around the basket, finishing 10-for-11 in the paint.

This has been Jackson’s most forceful season as an inside presence. He’s finishing comfortably around the rim, and he’s been aggressive in attacking smaller matchups.

Inconsistencies and foul trouble have crept up at times. In his first 11 games after returning from a foot injury, Jackson scored in single digits only during his season debut. During the next 10 games, He had three games in single digits.

Most of the 6-foot-10, 242-pound Jackson’s dominant games have come against smaller teams. When he scored his previous season-high of 25 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder, that lineup had only one player in the starting frontcourt taller than 6-6. When Jackson scored 24 points and added 10 boards against the Phoenix Suns, he was guarded by 6-7 Torrey Craig. The Suns started 6-11 Jock Landale in the next meeting against the Grizzlies, and Jackson scored six points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Thursday was different. Banchero is listed at 6-10 and 250 pounds, and that didn't matter.

“Overall, they felt his force tonight and his physicality on both sides,” Jenkins said of Jackson. “Definitely one of the most impressive, if not the most, so far this season for him.”

Jackson’s offensive progression combining with his defense is a scary sight. He’s had multiple blocks in nine consecutive games. Since making his season debut on Nov. 15, he leads the NBA with 69 blocks.

“It makes the game a lot easier,” Brooks said. “Opens the floor up. It gives us confidence to press up on the defenders and force them to come downhill to him. We are really tough to beat.”

The Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference , and there’s still room for growth. Desmond Bane has yet to return to form from earlier in the season, and Ziaire Williams finally had his breakout game with 16 points against the Magic.

Most importantly, the Grizzlies are figuring out the pairing of Morant and Jackson. At times, skeptics questioned why Jackson’s numbers would often improve while Morant was off the floor.

Considering that Thursday was the first time Morant and Jackson scored more than 30 points in the same game, Memphis now has its formula.

