City to pursue comprehensive plan, riverfront development outline

If the City Council signs off, Gadsden will soon have its first comprehensive plan in nearly 50 years and a companion plan for developing the Coosa riverfront.

Resolutions authorizing Mayor Craig Ford to enter agreements with Goodwyn Mills Cawood, one of the Southeast’s premier engineering and architecture firms, to develop the comprehensive plan and with Orchestra Partners, a Birmingham planning and redevelopment advisory firm, to develop the riverfront plan were presented at Tuesday’s pre-council meeting.

They will be up for a vote on Jan. 10, and given the tenor of the discussion, approval seems certain. The cost will be $337,000 — $267,000 to Goodwyn Mills Cawood and $70,000 to Orchestra Partners — and will be covered from the city’s undesignated funds.

A comprehensive (or master) plan under Alabama’s State Code is made “with the general purpose of guiding and accomplishing a coordinated, adjusted and harmonious development of the municipality and its environs,” with the goal of best promoting “health, safety, morals, order, convenience, prosperity and general welfare as well as efficiency and economy in the process of development.”

Such plans also must provide, according to the code, “adequate provision for traffic, the promotion of safety from fire and other dangers, adequate provision for light and air, the promotion of the healthful and convenient distribution of population, the promotion of good civic design and arrangement, wise and efficient expenditure of public funds, and the adequate provision of public utilities and other public requirements.”

Basically, it establishes goals and a vision for a municipality’s future.

The consensus in Tuesday’s discussion was that Gadsden last had such a plan in 1974. Ford said Goodwyn Mills Cawood was chosen to provide one after consultation with City Engineer Heath Williamson and his staff, calling it the “best firm that was presented to us.”

Bryan King, an urban planner with Goodwyn Mills Cawood, said it actually could be to Gadsden’s advantage to be starting with a blank slate, ready to seek community engagement to determine the city’s wants and needs “and saying this is your plan, this is here and now, and really garnering that needed accountability to say this is what you wanted and this is our strategy to implement it.”

King promised both citywide and district meetings to gain that engagement, as well as a presence at community events and online surveys. “The name of the game is meeting people where they are,” he said.

Jason Harper, a governmental affairs and business development specialist with Goodwyn Mills Cawood, said the goal is to “enact with your permission, and hands on, a strategic plan with action step items throughout the process. Essentially, what do you all, what does the community want us to attack and go after, private and public dollars?”

He noted that his firm has a plethora of specialists and technical experts who’ll be at the city’s disposal.

Ford said Goodwyn Mills Cawood has indicated it could take up to 14 months to finalize a comprehensive plan; he said he’d like to see some areas of the city “expedited” so “we can go ahead and start the process.”

John Boone, one of the principals for Orchestra Partners, gave a detailed presentation, including a slide show, to the council on the riverfront plan, which would be coordinated with the new comprehensive plan.

Boone said Orchestra offers a three-step process, which he described as “turn key,” to bridge the gap between planning and implementation, and remove “a lot of complication out of relying on outside parties to do economic development for you.”

The first step is a vision plan, focusing on actual stakeholders in the project area to identify their needs and “also what we as real estate developers think is reasonable, practical and realistic in terms of economic development in that boundary,” Boone said.

Next would be the establishment of a seed fund, with money from local and regional investors (who essentially own the fund), that covers predevelopment costs potential developers often aren’t willing to assume the risks for.

“It gets projects going to a point where you can take it to a bank and finance it, and that is the key,” said Boone, who likened the fund to an investment prospectus. “Predevelopment is really the big gap between planning and implementation. A seed fund solves that.”

The final step is an implementation plan, which Boone said Orchestra “will stick around” for. The process is likely to take three to five months.

Ford said moving forward, the boundary for riverfront development will stretch from the land behind Arby’s on Rainbow Drive to the former McCartney Construction site on Albert Rains Boulevard. He and Boone both noted that it had been moved away from the Broad Street area.

"You guys have a great main street already,” Boone said. “You have a strong organization (Downtown Gadsden Inc.) that is doing their job.”

Orchestra is currently involved in a riverfront development project on the Chattahoochee River in Phenix City, and Boone said there are plenty of other examples the city could look to — Chattanooga, Tennessee; San Antonio; and Branson, Missouri — as a model.

“We’ve all been to cities like Chattanooga (that have riverfront development,” Council President Kent Back said. “We’ve always aspired to have a taste of that in Gadsden.”

The overall objective is clear — attract business development, which means higher sales tax revenue and, potentially, fueling additional development once prospects see a project come to fruition.

“You don’t want to just make the Coosa River recreable,” Boone said. “You already have people on it enjoying it. You want development.

“Study after study has shown that waterfront property is more valuable,” he said, “not just because you build it there, but because tenants want to be there. You can charge higher rents and tenants sell more things, which equals higher sales tax.”

Boone said cities shouldn’t be doing public projects with no promise of private or corporate coordination. “Otherwise, you’re building a lot of parks that nobody is enjoying, and streetscapes that small businesses aren’t populating. We want both to happen at the same time.”

Ford said in conjunction with riverfront development, the city has “some aggressive plans” regarding U.S. Highway 411/Albert Rains Boulevard that adjoins the river, that are being discussed with the Alabama Department of Transportation and will be presented to the council “at the appropriate time.”

And council member Jason Wilson indicated this could signal the start of a more aggressive development mindset for the city.

“A lot of people, especially in public government, say ‘this is how much money we have, so this is what we can do,’” Wilson said. “As an entrepreneur, I like to say ‘this is what we want to do, how do we go find the money to make it happen?’”