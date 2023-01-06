News with impact: 2022 saw much, 2023 will see more

Gadsden and Etowah County just bade farewell to 2022.

In one sense, it was a quieter year than the preceding one. The great rendering plant controversy that mobilized the community — and, metaphorically, sucked all the oxygen out of the “room” — was put to bed in 2021, even if the fallout lingered.

“Quieter” doesn’t mean “less significant,” however.

Gadsden got its first new mayoral administration in 16 years, with the election of longtime legislator Craig Ford to succeed Sherman Guyton, and there was massive turnover in the City Council.

The Gadsden Times chronicled that process, looking beyond campaign slogans to try to find out who the candidates were, what they believed and what they proposed to do. Now that the winners are in office, we’ll switch to monitoring how well they follow through on those commitments, focusing less on governmental minutiae and more on how what they do impacts the lives of Gadsden’s residents.

Roughly a mile away from City Hall, the Etowah County Commission in 2022 switched directions on marketing its 1,000-plus acre megasite off Interstate 59. It’s now partnering both logistically and financially with the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority in that process, seeking to recruit industries.

The Gadsden Times chronicled those events, again focusing on their potential impact on the local and regional economies, and news already has been made in 2023 with the rebranding of the county’s property to the Northeast Alabama Regional Megasite, or NEAR, emphasizing the regional possibilities.

Major business news happened near the end of the year, with the announcement that a company has purchased the 3 million square foot Goodyear property on Meighan Boulevard that has stood vacant since the company closed its Gadsden plant in 2020. The plan is to subdivide the property into spaces for multiple tenants.

The Gadsden Times chronicled first the rumors, then the reality of that sale, and moving forward will consider the tenants who locate at the site and address the impact on the area job picture (and the psychological impact of activity resuming at a place that helped drive the economy here for more than 90 years).

More personal stories that impacted individual families stood out as well in 2022. Two mysterious disappearances, one dating back nearly two generations, were solved, and those families were given closure.

The vehicle and body of a Rainbow City man who vanished in 1983 were discovered in the Coosa River by a Virginia diver and EMT who travels the country trying to solve missing persons cases. A hunter in the Black Creek community found the vehicle and body of an elderly Florida woman who vanished in 2019 while driving from Glencoe to her brother’s home on Lookout Mountain.

And there were hard news stories, like the scene that played out at a local elementary school where a summer program was underway. A man tried to get inside the school, got into a physical confrontation with a school resource officer and tried to take his weapon, and was shot to death by other officers who responded.

The impact from a terror standpoint for parents, families and those who live adjacent to the school — this incident happened roughly two weeks after the carnage at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas — was obvious.

But there was another impact: School officials noted how all of the security protocols and precautions that had been put into place were executed as they should be, and worked. The Gadsden Times reinforced that to readers, going beyond simply reporting the crime.

You’ll note that I’ve focused on the word “impact,” defined for this purpose as “having a significant or major effect.”

The landscape for media organizations — we’re not merely a “newspaper” these days — has changed close to a quarter of the way into the 21st century.

There will always be room on all platforms for compelling and interesting stories about compelling and interesting people. There always will be room for hard, breaking news.

However, much of the old-style newspaper content from generations past has been taken over by social media — and we’ve chosen to let it go and travel down a different path.

We are focusing on big picture stories that impact people’s lives.

We’re going beyond just telling our news consumers what’s happening, we’re telling them why it’s happening and what it really means to people’s lives.

Again, the impact.

Call that our guide word for the future — and we wear it proudly.

Greg Bailey is editor of The Gadsden Times. He can be reached at greg.bailey@gadsdentimes.com or 256-438-9921.