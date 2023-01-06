ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Neenah roundabout should be driven at 15 mph, not 40 mph as sign says

By Duke Behnke, Appleton Post-Crescent
Question: Driving east on Winnebago County JJ, about 40 yards west of the new roundabout, there is a 15 mph sign, but then about 10 yards closer to the roundabout, there is a 40 mph sign. Shouldn't that one have been removed when the roundabout was finished? Going 40 mph is too fast for that roundabout.

Answer: Most local roundabouts are designed for speeds of 15 mph to 20 mph, not 40 mph.

The yellow 15 mph roundabout sign warns motorists to slow down and be prepared to stop if necessary.

The white 40 mph speed limit sign, mounted on a utility pole nearer to the roundabout, should have been removed before the $1.8 million roundabout opened to traffic at the end of September to avoid confusion. It was in place to regulate speeds along that stretch of County JJ before the roundabout was built.

I'm surprised it took so long for someone to point out the contradiction.

Winnebago County Highway Commissioner Bob Doemel likewise was surprised when I asked him about the conflicting signs earlier this week.

"It's been open for quite a while now, and no one has ever said anything," he said.

Doemel said at the time that he would ask the county's traffic department to investigate and make any necessary changes.

He informed me Friday afternoon, after this story published online, that the county's traffic supervisor removed the sign.

"This sign is not a Winnebago County-owned sign, and we're not sure why it was fastened to a power pole," Doemel said in an email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDaBP_0k5VX2bk00

Related: Neenah roundabout construction will start in June, after monthlong lull in activity

Watchdog Q&A: Duke Behnke answers your local government questions

Doemel said the roundabout was designed by a consultant.

"Typically, we don't fix any signs to telephone poles, so it might be something that is out of the project limits that got overlooked by the contractor and the engineer," he said.

The new roundabout links County JJ and CB with Pendleton Road, providing another connection to Neenah's west side.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation maintains a website on roundabouts , including a map of roundabouts in the state. The map, though, still shows the roundabout at County JJ and CB as "proposed."

Post-Crescent reporter Duke Behnke answers your questions about local government. Send questions to dbehnke@gannett.com or call him at 920-993-7176.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkGVD_0k5VX2bk00 SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see The Post-Crescent's special offers at postcrescent.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: New Neenah roundabout should be driven at 15 mph, not 40 mph as sign says

