Extension Corner: ACES webinars cover best practices on raising goats, sheep

Raising goats and other small ruminants, such as sheep, is becoming increasingly popular, and the Small Ruminant Production Virtual Series is a great resource to help people succeed in this venture.

Hosted by the AAMU animal science team at the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, the series consists of six webinars that cover various aspects of small ruminant production. The webinars will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month, beginning Jan. 26 with "Key Considerations for Selecting a Breeding Stock," which covers topics such as choosing the right breed.

The second webinar, "Processing and Marketing Goat Meat," on Feb. 23, covers topics such as preparing goat meat products for market.

The third webinar, "Nutrition and Forage Management for Sheep and Goats," on March 30, covers topics such as raising nutritious forages for adequate growth.

The fourth webinar, "Fencing and Predator Control," on April 27, covers topics such as keeping the flock safe and exploring different fencing options.

The fifth webinar, "Making Profits from Value-Added Goat Dairy Products," takes place on May 25 and the sixth webinar, "Goat and Sheep Care Management," on June 29.

This event is free, but registration is required to attend. The Zoom meeting number and link will be provided upon completing the online registration. To register, visit www.aces.edu/go/3113.

The Small Ruminant Production Virtual Series is a valuable resource for anyone interested in raising sheep or goats. The webinars are hosted by experts in the field and provide valuable information for those just starting out or looking to expand their small ruminant operation. For more information on how to access the webinars, visit the ACES website.

For additional assistance, please reach out or stop by our office on the fourth floor of the Etowah County Courthouse at 800 Forrest Ave., call us at 256-547-7936 or visit us on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3otwUdl or online at https://bit.ly/3yniPCx.

Eric Wright is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.