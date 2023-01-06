ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Extension Corner: ACES webinars cover best practices on raising goats, sheep

By Eric Wright
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yXy1_0k5VX1j100

Raising goats and other small ruminants, such as sheep, is becoming increasingly popular, and the Small Ruminant Production Virtual Series is a great resource to help people succeed in this venture.

Hosted by the AAMU animal science team at the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, the series consists of six webinars that cover various aspects of small ruminant production. The webinars will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month, beginning Jan. 26 with "Key Considerations for Selecting a Breeding Stock," which covers topics such as choosing the right breed.

The second webinar, "Processing and Marketing Goat Meat," on Feb. 23, covers topics such as preparing goat meat products for market.

The third webinar, "Nutrition and Forage Management for Sheep and Goats," on March 30, covers topics such as raising nutritious forages for adequate growth.

The fourth webinar, "Fencing and Predator Control," on April 27, covers topics such as keeping the flock safe and exploring different fencing options.

The fifth webinar, "Making Profits from Value-Added Goat Dairy Products," takes place on May 25 and the sixth webinar, "Goat and Sheep Care Management," on June 29.

This event is free, but registration is required to attend. The Zoom meeting number and link will be provided upon completing the online registration. To register, visit www.aces.edu/go/3113.

The Small Ruminant Production Virtual Series is a valuable resource for anyone interested in raising sheep or goats. The webinars are hosted by experts in the field and provide valuable information for those just starting out or looking to expand their small ruminant operation. For more information on how to access the webinars, visit the ACES website.

For additional assistance, please reach out or stop by our office on the fourth floor of the Etowah County Courthouse at 800 Forrest Ave., call us at 256-547-7936 or visit us on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3otwUdl or online at https://bit.ly/3yniPCx.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal-opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let us know if you have accessibility needs.

Eric Wright is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Alabama Power offers saving tips to help lower high energy bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power officials are warning customers of high bills, but they said it’s not because of the new rate increases. Alabama Power officials said they saw a large spike in usage during those bitter cold days over the holidays, and heating your home is likely why your bill may seem higher this month.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
southeastagnet.com

Alabama Couple Named Nation’s Top Young Farm Family

(ALFA/SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Jan. 9, 2023) — Alabama farmers Daniel and Carla Trantham today were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

55% of our respondents said they hadn’t heard of the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard—what about you?

The current talk of the town is the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard that is being installed on top of the Two North Twentieth building. According to our most recent LinkedIn poll, “What are your thoughts on the HUGE Alexander Shunnarah billboard coming to downtown Birmingham?”, most respondents said they haven’t heard about it. We believe that opinion will soon be changed. Keep reading to view the results.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cullmantribune.com

Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Weekends

MONTGOMGERY, Ala. – About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Multiple properties of the Trussville Entertainment District listed in potential federal indictment

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News, and Hannah Curran, Trussville Tribune TRUSSVILLE — The investigation into a possible multi-million dollar illegal sports gambling conspiracy, tax evasion and money laundering scheme could lead to the seizure of 30 properties, many across Alabama, including several that make up the Trussville Entertainment District (TED). The 114-count indictment reads like […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WSB Radio

Store gives new life to lost and unclaimed airline luggage

For 53 years, a store in Scottsboro, Alabama, has been buying lost or unclaimed luggage from the nation’s airlines and selling the contents at bargain basement prices. “If a bag has gone lost or unclaimed for a minimum of 90 days after the airlines have searched for the owner, then we buy those orphaned suitcases from the airlines,” Unclaimed Baggage Public Relations and Community Affairs Coordinator Sonni Hood told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “We purchase the suitcases sight unseen, so we truly never know what we are going to receive.”
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAAY-TV

Cullman hemp farmer ready to start processing medical cannabis

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is currently reviewing business license applications, but far fewer than expected. Of the 607 requests for licenses, only 94 companies actually submitted an application by Dec. 30. One of the companies that successfully submitted an application said they may have a leg up, with years...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students

HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender

Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbhm.org

An old school in Birmingham’s Bush Hills is now an urban farm. Residents are thinking bigger

At west Birmingham’s old Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, on the near-four acres that were once the school’s grounds, area residents tend to their own small garden plots with all manner of fruits and vegetables. The potatoes, greens, squash and other produce raised here — as much as 50,000 pounds a year — is distributed within the community, free of charge.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

‘There’s no telling what’s buried underneath there’: Alabama landfill fire remains concern for residents, environmental groups

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Six weeks ago, a landfill in Moody first caught fire and has burned continuously ever since.  Frustration has boiled over as impacted residents live with the fear of not knowing exactly what’s burning. While some testing has been done, much of it has been conducted by outside groups like Cahaba Riverkeeper, […]
MOODY, AL
southerntorch.com

Isbell Rides Off Into Sunset

FORT PAYNE, ALA.-- On December 29, 2022, Dr. Blake Isbell walked out of the door at Isbell Medical Group for the last time. For a combined 106 years, a Dr. Isbell has been on hand to deliver babies in DeKalb County. Isbell Clinic opened it’s practice over 62 years ago. Dr. Blake Isbell was a doctor to many at Isbell Clinic for 39 ½ years.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Moody landfill fire: Watch the stunning drone footage

In the suburban area northeast of Birmingham, there’s an underground fire at an environmental landfill that’s been burning for six weeks. For years, the landfill took in truckloads of green waste -- fallen trees from storm debris and land that was cleared for development -- piled up stories high and covered with dirt. Now that wood pile has caught fire, blanketing the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville with smoke.
MOODY, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy