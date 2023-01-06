What if Jan. 6 attack succeeded? Graphic novel explores grim alternate outcome.

In the first issue of a new graphic novel, an alternate version of America exists after Jan. 6, 2021.

Picture life in a multiverse destination where a giant Confederate flag is displayed at the Lincoln Memorial. Where armed federal agents are seen taking over a network news broadcast.

And where, at a rally on the National Mall, a speaker welcomes militia members from across the nation, “especially Georgia and Arkansas,” two states with legislatures that apparently have been violently seized.

“Michigan’s next, brother!,” yells a voice from the crowd. “Amen!,” echoes another.

"1/6: The Graphic Novel," as it's titled, is timed to the second anniversary of the real-life attack on the U.S. Capitol. It uses the speculative fiction genre of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “1984” and the format of comic books to detail in appalling ways what might have happened if the insurrection to overturn the 2020 presidential election results had been successful.

It’s one of several recent works that are attempting to bring something new to the crowded list of films, books, and memoirs already out there about Jan. 6. They include:

“January 6 th ,” which arrived Thursday on Discovery+ from directors Jules and Gedeon Naudet (“9/11,” “November 13: Attack on Paris”), who are known for telling stories of courage amidst devastating tragedy. It’s touted as ”the definitive story of the siege of the Capitol.”

An array of books containing the 800+ pages of the Jan. 6 Report from the bipartisan congressional investigation that ultimately recommended the Justice Department pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Various versions contain introductions from the likes of MSNBC host Ari Melber, New Yorker editor David Remnick and the staff of the New York Times.

“This Place Rules,” an HBO documentary from unconventional filmmaker Andrew Callaghan, who traveled the country in the months before Jan. 6 to interview far-right extremists, QAnon followers and other believers in conspiracy theories. His film, now streaming at HBO Max, is a disturbing portrait of both misplaced faith and cynical opportunism.

"1/6," is co-written by Harvard Law School professor Alan Jenkins and New York Times best-selling author Gan Golan (with illustrations by comic book artist Will Rosado). The first issue will be available to purchase online starting Friday. A print edition is set to arrive in coming weeks. Three more issues are expected to arrive within the year.

For Jenkins and Golan, the project appealed to their dedication to social justice and their mutual interest in comic books.

A professor of practice at Harvard Law School and former clerk to late Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun, Jenkins previously worked for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and and the Justice Department. He also was director of human rights at the Ford Foundation, which he departed to co-create the Opportunity Agenda, a nonprofit social justice communications lab.

In addition, Jenkins has a strong connection to Detroit. His father was born in River Rouge, and his grandfather moved from Georgia during the Great Migration to Detroit, where he spent about 30 years working at the Ford River Rouge plant.

When Jenkins had the idea for a graphic novel about Jan. 6, he says, the first person he thought of was Golan, an author and artist who created a comic book for the Opportunity Agenda about a discouraged nonprofit staffer who suddenly gains superhero powers.

Golan, an author and artist, is known for his best-selling 2008 parody book “Goodnight Bush,” his critically-acclaimed comic book “The Adventures of Unemployed Man” and his role as a co-creator of the Climate Clock in New York City’s Union Square that counts down the time left before global climate catastrophe.

According to Golan, “1/6” taps into the long legacy of comic books that fight bigotry and fascism through their storylines, from Superman’s early days as a hero of the working class to Captain America punching Hitler to Black Panther fighting the Ku Klux Klan. Perhaps the greatest comic book ever written is Art Spiegelman’s "Maus," the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1980 graphic novel about the Holocaust.

”Whenever I hear someone say, oh, you know, comic books are becoming so woke now, that’s true if you just ignore the entire history of comics and where they came from," says Golan.

Unlike cable news accounts or the hardcover memoirs of Washington D.C. power brokers, the comic book format has the potential to appeal to a vastly wider audience. Says Jenkins, ”It seemed like a natural way to tell this story that would reach lots of everyday people who won’t be reading the Jan. 6 committee report… who may not be soaking up the news on this, but who care about our democracy, who care about the equal dignity of all people and can be moved to take action around it."

"1/6" will feature both fictional characters and real-life figures. The second issue will move away from the graphic novel's alternate America and delve into actual events that took place before Jan. 6, like the fake electors efforts in in Michigan and other states. It also will recount the U.S. Capitol attack up to the point where Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman led the mob away from the Senate chamber, according to Golan.

More: Shirkey Jan. 6 committee deposition reveals details of Trump calls, White House visit

The authors are taking this fact-and-fiction approach so seriously that they have a research team to aid them. Jenkins says "1/6" will clearly tell readers when something being depicted is real as opposed to invented. In addition, Jenkins and Golan will continue to monitor the news in order to potentially include fresh details in the narrative, things like the information released in the Jan. 6 Report.

In a broad sense, “1/6” employs the same weaving together of story lines that helped HBO’s “Watchmen” series insert the true history of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre into its invented drama – a creative choice that spread awareness to viewers about the brutally deadly and destructive racist assault on a thriving Black neighborhood.

Says Jenkins, “Popular culture can be a way of getting beyond people’s ideological blinders, beyond their polarized, algorhythmically-driven news consumption, to get to the human level.”

The graphic novel is being done under the auspices of the the Western States Center, a nonprofit social justice group where he and Golan are senior fellows, that is creating an education and action guide for readers of "1/6" who want to learn more and possibly get involved with protecting democracy.

As for what he’s learned while doing the project, Jenkins says that one of the book's fictional characters is a MAGA supporter, which required him as an author to step inside that person's shoes and think about why someone who believes in America would go down the path of violence against his country.

“I often say to my students that empathy is our greatest superpower, that if we’re going to persuade, if we’re going to create laws that are supposed to govern everyone, we need to try to understand everyone,” says Jenkins. "This process has pushed me to do that myself with people whose experiences I’ve often found hard to understand.”

As for Golan's takeaway, he points to the danger of violent extremism that still exists and must be faced.

”I think the message that we’re trying to give people is there are reasons for hope… But we need to not just be vigilant about these threats, but have to ask ourselves the deeper questions about our democracy and what we want it to be.”

