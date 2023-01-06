LSU basketball vs. Texas A&M: Score prediction and scouting report

BATON ROUGE — The next two games for LSU basketball could go a long way in determining the success of its season.

The Tigers (12-2, 1-1 SEC) face Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday (5 p.m., SEC Network) and Florida at home on Tuesday before a gauntlet of quality opponents after that.

LSU will play No. 7 Alabama, No. 20 Auburn, No. 9 Tennessee and No. 13 Arkansas a second time before facing Texas Tech in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge – all teams in the top 32 of KenPom.com's rankings. And the schedule doesn't get much easier after that, as LSU faces No. 21 Missouri, Alabama again and Mississippi State.

That's why the next two games for LSU are so important.

Both Texas A&M and Florida have struggled this season. The Aggies (9-5, 1-0) began the season with high expectations but hold losses to Wofford and Murray State. The Gators lost to Texas A&M on Wednesday and are just 7-7.

If LSU wants to make the NCAA Tournament in coach Matt McMahon's first season, beating the teams it should beat has to be a priority.

Texas A&M gives up a lot of points

The driving reason behind the Aggies' uneven play this season has been their defense. Texas A&M has the No. 104 defense in the nation, according to KenPom, and has surrendered over 68 points per contest.

Some of this poor play may be luck driven, as opponents are hitting 36.1% of their 3-point shots against the Aggies – the highest mark in the SEC. But those shots seem to be open, because only Missouri has allowed more 3-point attempts per contest this season among SEC schools.

Regardless, this is good news for LSU. The Tigers have shot the ball well from 3-point range, knocking down 35.8% of their looks this season. KJ Williams has been the catalyst, hitting 50.9% of his 4.1 attempts per game.

Beyond its 3-point struggles on defense, Texas A&M also commits far too many fouls. The Aggies have surrendered the most free-throw attempts per game among SEC schools this season. And opponents have capitalized, hitting 72.8% of their attempts.

Watch out for Wade Taylor IV

Taylor has been the engine behind the Aggies' attack this season. He's averaging a team-high 15.6 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

The Aggies don't have an elite offense; they're outside the top 45 nationally on offense, according to KenPom. But that doesn't mean the Tigers' defense can sleepwalk their way to a victory against a Texas A&M offense that includes Taylor, guard Tyrece Radford and forward Henry Coleman III.

Score prediction

LSU 75, Texas A&M 65: LSU's ability to space the floor offensive gives the Aggies fits and guard Adam Miller steps up with a more efficient shooting game to help out Williams and guard Trae Hannibal. On the other end of the floor, the Tigers' improving defense holds Texas A&M at bay.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley