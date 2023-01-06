ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons 'win' 'Trauma for Wembanyama,' lose 121-109 to Spurs: Game thread recap

By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Detroit Pistons (11-30) vs. San Antonio Spurs (12-26)

When: 8 p.m. Friday.

Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 ( Pistons radio affiliates ).

Game notes: The Pistons conclude their five-game wraparound road trip over the New Year holiday with a visit to a fellow "Brick for Vic" contender. The Pistons and Spurs are side-by-side with the third- and fourth-worst records, respectively, in the NBA , and will be key contenders for Victor Wembanyama and the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery in May. Both have embraced a rebuild, though the Spurs have done it from quite a different perch. The Spurs have won more championships (1, 2014) than the Pistons have playoff game wins (0) since 2008.

The last time these franchises played was on New Year's Day a year ago, which, resulted in a Saddiq Bey 3-pointer at the buzzer and a 117-116 Pistons overtime win in Detroit. That win lifted the Pistons to 6-28 on the season. Bey, oddly enough, hit the winning 3-pointer Wednesday at the buzzer to defeat Golden State, 122-119 . Fourth-year forward Keldon Johnson leads the Spurs averaging 21.6 points per game.

The Pistons next return to Little Caesars Arena for a home-and-home with Philadelphia (Sunday, Tuesday).

BEY AREA: Saddiq Bey's game-winner could become the jolt needed in his uneven Detroit Pistons career

READ MORE: Don't expect Detroit Pistons to be big sellers at 2023 NBA trade deadline. Here's why

