Here's how Akron's average teacher salary compares to other districts

By Betty Lin-Fisher, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
The average teacher salary for Akron Public Schools teachers is in the bottom half for Summit County school districts and on the low end among Ohio's largest metropolitan city school districts, according to state data.

According to average teacher salary data for the 2021 to 2022 school year included in the Ohio Department of Education district report cards, Akron teachers rank No. 11 among 17 Summit County districts in average pay and No. 6 when comparing salaries for the Ohio 8, representing other metropolitan school districts around Ohio.

The average Akron teachers’ salary is $69,726. Teacher salaries in school districts can vary based on years of experience, step increases and education.

A new Akron teacher hired today with a bachelor's degree, for example, would be paid $42,039 the first year and $68,742 by year 12, according to the current school year salary schedule for Akron's current contract.

The retention rate and educational level of each school district's teaching staff has an impact on the number of teachers at the top of the pay scale and, consequently, the district's average salary as reported by the state.

In Summit County, the top district for average teacher pay is Revere Local Schools at $84,220; the district with the lowest average teacher salary is Manchester Local at $60,623.

Among the eight largest metropolitan school districts in the state, Cleveland Municipal teachers make the most on average at $77,253. The lowest averages are in for Dayton ($57,832) and Youngstown ($53,292).

The highest average teacher salary is in Orange City Schools, outside of Cleveland, at $98,761.

It is disappointing, but not surprising, that Akron teachers are in the middle to lower end of the compensation for teachers in the region, said attorney Don Malarcik, who represents the teachers’ union.

The Akron Education Association has issued a notice that it intends to strike on Monday unless a contract can be reached.

“The No. 1 issue for union members is school safety," Malarcik said. "If there’s going to be a strike, it’s going to be because we cannot come to an agreement on school safety issues."

However, Malarcik acknowledged that a deal has not yet been reached on teacher salary and benefits, which is also an important issue for the union.

“Right now, we have 20% of the teacher positions not filled in Akron Public Schools, so we have a huge problem in attracting and retaining high quality teachers,” he said. “I think we solve that problem by number one, addressing the school safety issues and number two, looking at the salary and trying to get us to the top of the pack.”

Malarcik said urban teachers are often paid less than suburban schools.

Akron Public Schools did not comment directly about teacher salaries, but did provide a copy of the fact-finder's report about wage proposals.

Akron teachers want 5% annual pay raises

The distance between proposed wage increases can be measured in millions of dollars.

The school board, which argued that its proposal was more in line with recently negotiated contracts, called for 1.95%, 1.95% and 2.1% raises in each of the next three years, plus a $500 contract signing bonus.

But inflation is higher than its been in two generations, and teacher shortages are lifting everything from the cost of hiring substitutes to the bargaining power of unions.

The union came down from its originally proposed 7%-7%-6.25% annual wage increases and offered 5% in each of the next three years.

A fact-finder ultimately recommended 2.25% increases in the first two years of the new contract and a 2.5% increase in the final year, higher than — but closer to — the board’s proposal.

How much do teachers make nationwide?

Across the country, kindergarten and elementary teachers earn an average of $61,350 per year and high school teachers make an average of $61,820, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Teachers don’t expect to become rich through teaching, said Susan Moore Johnson, a research professor at Harvard's Graduate School of Education. But she said her research shows that teachers expect to be able to afford the cost of teaching.

“I don't know places where teachers are overpaid, quite frankly,” Moore Johnson said. “So, you know, I think given the current inflation just general fears about a recession — this is probably a very, very real issue.”

According to a study by the Economic Policy Institute, teachers earn 23.5% less than comparable college graduates. The pay gap between teachers and other similar, non-teaching professions categorized as "civilian professionals" in the study, reached its highest level in 2021.

The report found that Ohio had a 14.4% wage gap for teachers in 2021.

The report also found the average weekly wages of teachers have been relatively flat since 1996. The average weekly wages of public school teachers, after adjusting for inflation, increased just $29 from 1996 to 2021, from $1,319 to $1,348 in 2021 dollars.

What do teachers make in Summit County school districts?

Here’s a look at how Akron teachers’ average salary compares to the averages in other Summit County districts, according to 2021-2022 Ohio Department of Education District Report Card data:

  • Manchester: $60,623
  • Coventry: $60,982
  • Norton: $61,688
  • Woodridge: $63,092
  • Tallmadge: $66,170
  • Cuyahoga Falls: $66,938
  • Akron: $69,726
  • Barberton: $71,676
  • Green: $72,758
  • Stow-Munroe Falls: $74,167
  • Mogadore: $75,543
  • Copley-Fairlawn: $75,644
  • Springfield: $77,605
  • Twinsburg: $79,710
  • Nordonia: $80,144
  • Hudson: $82,859
  • Revere: $84,220

What are the average teacher salaries in Ohio's eight largest metropolitan districts?

  • Dayton: $57,832
  • Youngstown: $57,292
  • Akron: $69,726
  • Toledo: $71,125
  • Canton: $74,414
  • Cincinnati: $74,465
  • Columbus: $76,614
  • Cleveland: $77,253

The Columbus Dispatch contributed to this report. Beacon Journal staff reporter Betty Lin-Fisher can be reached at blinfisher@thebeaconjournal.com.

Missing-You42598
3d ago

None of this matter's to the parents.. we just want school to be a safe place to learn. It's Not!! I'll be pulling my student out of APS due to the disrespectful, violent students who go to the middle and high schools!! School is a place to learn and these kids walk all over everyone for their Privilege to a free education!! It's a disgrace and shameful

5
E. Hemmingway
4d ago

Do the math though. Teachers work 182 days a year where the average worker does 260. That 182 days doesn’t take into effect calamity/weather days or teacher in service days. They are paid very well for the amount of days they work. I know their job is important, but they aren’t working 12 months like everyone else. Oh by the way, I’m a police officer. If anyone is under paid, it’s us.

8
Wayne Scarbrough
3d ago

if you take in the consideration the number of days teachers are actually in the school building I think they get paid pretty good almost 70,000 for what 7 months worth of work

3
 

