ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, OH

As walls fall, former employees share tales of Stow department store's golden days

By Derek Kreider, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbITb_0k5VWn8P00

The store that anchored the Stow-Kent Shopping Center will soon be no more. Demolition has been progressing at a steady pace since the start of December, and the process is now in its final stages.

It stood for 50 years — first as O'Neil's, then the May Company, then Kaufmann's before ending up as Macy's. Hordes of employees and customers have come and gone during the building's half-century of operation, each with a story to tell.

On Wednesday, Stow Mayor John Pribonic invited a group of ex-employees spanning the life of the structure to reminisce about their part in the store's history.

A group of ten ex-employees gathered in Stow City Hall's council chambers, speaking fondly about the camaraderie they've formed over the years, swapping stories and laughing.

Joanna Bennett brought in a photo album with snapshots of her time with working at the store. Bennett and the mayor stood at the podium in council chambers, leafing through the pages and talking about the photos documenting decades-old work.

A few weeks prior, a group of 19 former workers gathered at the demolition site. Mayor Pribonic accompanied them.

What struck him about the group of 19 that gathered near the remains of the store that meant so much to them is their strong bond.

"The stories that were shared," Pribonic said, "it went deeper than somebody just working at a store — it was like family."

Pribonic, himself a 42-year veteran of Acme Fresh Market — is no stranger to the bonds that form while working in retail. In the half-hour he spent in the frigid cold with the department store's alumni, he said, he knew there was more to their relationship than their previous association as co-workers.

A lifetime of stories

Norma Rosar and Bennett have been friends for nearly 50 years. Both got their start at the department store when it was O'Neil's, Rosar in 1968 and Bennett in 1969. Rosar retired in 2012 and Bennett left in 2016, leaving behind a combined 91 years of experience.

Rosar recalls a snowy winter evening when she and Bennett were the only two left in the parking lot after closing.

"We had several inches of snow. [Bennett] had no gloves — I had a pair of gloves, so I gave them to her," Rosar said. Bennett's car door locks were frozen shut. Luckily, there was a window in the back of the car through which Bennett was able to crawl.

Rosar lived in Brady Lake at the time and Bennett in Cuyahoga Falls.

"So we both took off and both said, hopefully we'll get home fine," Rosar said. Once she got home after braving inclement weather and steep hills, she called Bennett to make sure she got back safely. Bennett had beaten her home.

"We stuck together through whatever we had to go through," said Jo Lofland. Everyone working there was weathering the same storm, together. Even their managers felt like friends.

Perhaps the most striking thing about the stories these women shared is how standard retail practices have changed.

Lofland started working at the O'Neil's flagship in downtown Akron in the ready-to-wear department. Everything was always full price except for two yearly sales, she said.

"You never had to worry about [something] going on sale the next day or a month later," Lofland said. However, whenever they rolled out a sale, shoppers came pouring into the store.

Customers knew the sales associates by name, and they took a much more active hand in helping shoppers pick out what suited them.

The quasi-familial relationship between the employees seems to extend even to the customers.

Lofland said that over the course of her career, she assisted three generations of the same family — grandmother, mother and child— with their shopping.

"They even named one of their babies after me," Lofland said.

Any success the store experienced can be chalked up to the support from the community, said JoAnne Kitchin. Macy's didn't close because there was no business, she said. The physical building just couldn't keep up with the march of time.

Sad news, indomitable spirit

News of the closure in 2020 was sudden.

In early January, "they came in one morning and said the store's closing," said Debbie Butler. A week later, a going-out-of-business sale started.

"It was so quick," Butler said. "We were devastated; we had no idea."

After a brief dalliance with the idea of updating the building, the owners of the property — Stow Kent Associates LLC, according to the Summit County Fiscal Office — opted for the cheaper option: destruction.

The building's closing and demolition, while dispiriting, hasn't knocked the cornerstone out of their friendships. A group of 35 ex-employees meets for lunch once a month.

Lofland, for her part, came away from the site with something of a souvenir.

She asked one of the workers performing the demolition if she could go into the job site to retrieve a brick from the structure. The worker said that she couldn't, but that he would get her one.

"He got it and came out and blessed me, said 'Merry Christmas' and put it in my car," said Lofland. "He says, 'This is my hardest job I ever had.' He says, 'Every demolition my company does, there's always someone sad, coming there, standing, watching.' "

The future of the site is currently under discussion and remains uncertain. But once a month, a clutch of people gets together to keep memories of all the store alive — reminiscing, laughing and bonding even after what brought them together has been reduced to so much shattered material.

Contact reporter Derek Kreider at DKreider@Gannett.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cottage Hill Farm Market LLC

Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & Artisans

Heaventree Promotions, LLC (DBA Cottage Hill Farm Market) is a local small urban farm in Brunswick Hills, family-owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Scheiderer along with their young daughter. Cottage Hill leases space to local food artisans and crafters at their small indoor farm market registered by the Ohio Dept of Agriculture. "We've been blessed and are thankful to be able to help others in their endeavors," the owners said. Cottage Hill Farm Market is open every Saturday afternoon from 2-4pm during the winter but plans expanded hours April thru September. "We're proud to offer a local space where vendors can showcase their crafts and the community can shop local without crowds or traversing large stores. The response from local vendors and customers has been truly terrific."
BRUNSWICK, OH
Kristen Walters

Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.
OBERLIN, OH
Cleveland.com

A Christmas Story House owner reconciles with ‘crummy little toadie’ actor Yano Anaya

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In late November, A Christmas Story House & Museum owner Brian Jones and “A Christmas Story” movie actor Yano Anaya were involved in a public confrontation outside the Cleveland tourist attraction. Jones put the house, which was the Parker home in the 1983 movie, up for sale in mid-November. A group led by Anaya had expressed interest in purchasing it.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron-Canton Airport advises booking spring travel ASAP

AKRON, Ohio — Travel experts say January is the prime time to make "spring break" plans and start searching for the best airfare deals. Spectrum News spoke with Ren Camacho, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport. Besides highlighting the airport's international flight options through American Airlines and United,...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6. Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery. Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around...
AKRON, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide

Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

1923: Looking back 100 years - inventions, births, milestones, cost of living, weather, more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Each year we do a dive on what life was like 100 years ago. The year 1923 had its share of famous births, disasters, milestones and more. Several notable folks born that year are still alive. Stamps cost a lot less. One of the most famous modern archeological discoveries was made. Several earthquakes ravaged parts of the world, and much more was recorded.
CLEVELAND, OH
CarBuzz.com

Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership

A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy