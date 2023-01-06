ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Public Schools: What if students don’t have internet access for online classes?

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8UpI_0k5VWlMx00

If Akron Public Schools teachers go on strike next week, students will move to online learning, but the district hasn't addressed what students and families without internet access should do.

The district said students will be required to attend online learning during the strike.

"Public education is required under Ohio law, and an employee strike is not a valid excuse for a scholar’s absence," the district said on its information page on the strike. "Fortunately, our scholars have become accustomed to learning in a virtual/online environment away from the school building, which enables our district to track scholar engagement and attendance. This potentially limits the days needed to make-up later in the year."

The district said there will be an instructional plan and recommended daily schedule for online learning, including opportunities for students to meet online with an APS administrator with teaching experience and opportunities to complete online lessons independently at their own pace.

"This approach aligns with our approved district blended learning plan," the district said. "While in-person learning is obviously preferred, our educational community has developed extensive experience in helping students learn virtually."

Akron Public Schools teacher strike: Looming Akron teacher strike: Here's what parents and caregivers need to know

If a strike appears imminent, the district said it will communicate with families as quickly as possible via email and an all-call message with specific online learning instructions, support and schedules, with information on online learning also available on the APS Connected Learning website.

The district also said that administration and staff members will communicate with families daily and will be available to take phone calls or respond to emails.

The Akron Education Association , which represents about 2,800 teachers and licensed professionals, filed a 10-day strike and picket notice Dec. 29, telling its members to be prepared to strike at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 9.

Classes are scheduled to resume from winter break this Friday. It’s possible Akron's 20,000 students will return to school that day, only for the strike to begin the following Monday.

School meals still in effect?: Akron Public Schools strike: Will breakfast, lunch meals still be available for students?

Akron Public Schools tech support

According to the district's information page on the strike, the district is planning to offer technology support, along with Akron Children’s Hospital school-based health services, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at these locations:

  • Buchtel Community Learning Center, 1040 Copley Road.
  • East Community Learning Center, 80 Brittain Road.
  • Firestone Community Learning Center, 470 Castle Blvd.
  • Garfield Community Learning Center, 1326 Brown St.
  • Ellet Community Learning Center, 309 Woolf Ave.
  • Jennings Community Learning Center, 227 E. Tallmadge Ave.
  • Innes Community Learning Center, 1999 East Ave.
  • Portage Path Community Learning Center, 55 S. Portage Path.
  • Robinson Community Learning Center, 1156 Fourth Ave.

The listed schools will also have grab-and-go meal bags from 11 a.m. to noon, with lunch items for that day and breakfast for the next morning.

Additionally, Ellet, Jennings, Innes, Portage Path and Robinson will have emergency child care for only pre-registered students in grades K through 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Akron teacher strike: When was the last time teachers went on strike in Summit County?

Akron-Summit County Public Library hot spots

The Akron-Summit County Public Library offers free internet service to visitors inside and immediately outside of its buildings.

All 19 library branches also have have mobile hotspots and laptops available to borrow.

The T-Mobile wireless hotspots with unlimited data have a two-week loan period, while the Windows 10 laptop bundles — which are pre-loaded with the internet, Microsoft Office, Zoom, library apps and other productivity software — have a four-week loan period.

There are 57 total laptop and hotspot bundles, with three available at each of the 19 branches. There are another 170 total hotspots for the system, and they can can be reserved for pickup at any location.

Requirements for borrowing include being an Akron-Summit County Public Library cardholder who is at least 18 years old and doesn't have sufficient internet or computer access outside the library.

Those interested in borrowing have to visit one of the 19 Akron-Summit County Public Library locations and complete the Lending Borrowers Agreement Form .

Patrons are responsible for costs associated with loss or damage, with the total replacement cost of $65 for a hotspot ($30 for the hotspot unit, $10 for the power adaptor and $25 for the case) and $435 for a laptop ($350 for the laptop, $50 for the charger and $35 for the case).

Where to borrow a hot spot in Akron: Laptops, hotspots available to borrow at all Akron-Summit County Public Library locations

Hours at the 19 library locations, listed below, are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays, unless otherwise noted:

  • Main Library : 60 S. High St., Akron, 330-643-9000 (Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays)
  • Ellet : 2470 E. Market St., Akron, 330-784-2019
  • Fairlawn-Bath : 3101 Smith Road, Bath Township, 330-666-4888
  • Firestone Park : 1486 Aster Ave., Akron, 330-724-2126
  • Goodyear : 60 Goodyear Blvd., Akron, 330-784-7522
  • Green : 4046 Massillon Road, Green, 330-896-9074
  • Highland Square : 807 W. Market St., Akron, 330-376-2927
  • Kenmore : 969 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 330-745-6126
  • Maple Valley : 1187 Copley Road, Akron, 330-864-5721
  • Mogadore : 144 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, 330-628-9228
  • Nordonia Hills : 9458 Olde Eight Road, Northfield Center Township, 330-467-8595
  • North Hill : 183 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron, 330-535-9423
  • Northwest Akron : 1720 Shatto Ave., Akron, 330-836-1081
  • Norton : 3930 South Cleveland-Massillon Road, Norton, 330-825-7800
  • Odom Boulevard : 600 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, 330-434-8726
  • Portage Lakes : 4261 Manchester Road, New Franklin, 330-644-7050
  • Richfield : 3761 S. Grant St., Richfield, 330-659-4343
  • Springfield-Lakemore : 1500 Canton Road, Suite 360, Lakemore, 330-643-4770 (Hours: 12 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, closed Sundays)
  • Tallmadge : 90 Community Road, Tallmadge, 330-633-4345

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Public Schools: What if students don’t have internet access for online classes?

Comments / 28

Linda Relyea-Dodig
3d ago

It’s really sad that Akron has not taken teachers safety along with children safety serious enough to avoid more damage to the public schools. Clamping down on punishment for student behavior should be a start. You can’t get good teachers if you are constantly blaming them for what unruly students are doing. Your board of education is lacking a strict enforcement policy!

Reply(1)
7
maddog
3d ago

I'm sure the kids that really want to learn will not have a problem with the internet, besides I'm pretty sure the welfare professionals probably have better internet access than the working class

Reply
9
Corean Neff
4d ago

it's sad our children have been through enough .I hope the teachers and board can resolve this with no strike..prayers

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Community asked to weigh in on the future of Akron’s Innerbelt Highway

AKRON, Ohio — The city is asking for the community’s input on the future of a closed 33-acre section of the Akron Innerbelt. An online survey will be available through Jan. 31 to enable residents to submit their ideas and answer a few questions, the city said in a release. In February, 10 participants' names will be drawn to win $25 gift cards.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Municipal Court to offer weddings at Hale Farm and Village, Summit Metro Parks, other venues through March

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Municipal Court is partnering with eight local organizations to offer weddings for couples during January, February and March. Participating organizations have donated their space for the weddings. The locations are: Jilly’s Music Room; Springfield Township’s Centre on the Lake; Hale Farm and Village; A Princess for a Day Micro-Venue; Akron Civic Theatre; Dontino’s Italian Restaurant; Summit Metro Parks; and the Rialto Theatre.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Progress made as deadline looms for Akron teacher's strike

AKRON, Ohio — One day before the strike deadline, negotiations between the Akron teacher's union and the school district ended Saturday around 7:30 p.m. with plans to reconvene tomorrow. "We will go into federal mediation and we will stay as long as it's necessary to come to a meeting...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Mission Possible: The Greater Akron polymer cluster

AKRON, Ohio — Akron is known as the rubber city, linked forever to the tire industry when four major companies were headquartered there. A statue on Main Street honors the rubber workers and their families. Now a group of community members and industry leaders wants to use Akron’s rich past to ensure a vibrate future.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Summit Sheriff Looks for ‘Blizzard Bandit’

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In Green, the “Blizzard Bandit” has gained some notoriety, thanks to social media. It’s video of the man breaking into a Massillon Road bar, rifling through the empty cash drawers, and leaving with nothing. It happened on December 23...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Buchtel bolstered by Akron schools avoiding strike: Best in Show from the Scholastic Play By Play Classic

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Rayshon Dent hustled around showcase organizer Jeremy Treatman and Khoi Thurmon so he could take a picture with his senior point guard. “Let me get a photo op,” the Buchtel boys basketball coach said after Thurmon scored 25 points to lead the Griffins in the final game Sunday night of the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at John Carroll University.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Man fatally shot by sister’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A man died after he was allegedly shot by his sister’s boyfriend Thursday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, according to police. Thomas McGrath, 38, was shot about 7:30 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found McGrath on the ground next to his vehicle in the 2000 block of West 81st Street, north of Lorain Avenue. McGrath was shot in the groin, police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy