Pickleball is more than a sport, it's a social outlet

The Coshocton Pickleball Club formed in 2017 and has about 50 members. They play from 8 to 11 a.m. weekdays at Kids America with some afternoon sessions as well.

The club holds tournaments and special events with a 24-hour pickleball marathon to benefit the club set from noon to Jan. 7 to noon Jan. 8 at Kids America.

Pickleball is a combination of tennis and ping pong with players hitting a perforated ball over a 36-inch high net.

Along with the fun of the sport, players said they enjoy the family like atmosphere of the club and expanding their social circle to new friends with a common interest.

COSHOCTON − If members of the Coshocton Pickleball Club have one thing in common it's their enthusiasm for the sport and desire to see it grow.

Pickleball is one of the fastest expanding sports in the world. It's often described as a combination of ping pong and tennis. Games can be played on outdoor or indoor courts with players hitting a perforated hollow polymer ball over a 36-inch high net using solid-faced paddles. Opponents hit the ball over the net until one misses, hits out of bounds or commits some other rules infraction.

The Coshocton Pickleball Club has about 50 members, but Cathie Akins said they have more than just members who play. It formed in 2017. Originally, they used a tennis net, but have added official equipment since then. They play from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday to Friday at Kids America with some afternoon sessions too.

Akins said they usually have seven to eight courts going at once with four on a court. Along with the indoor courts at Kids America, there are also three outdoor courts each at Hall Park and on city recreation land behind Kids America.

"It's such a community now. I've gained so many new friends," Akins said.

Traci Smilo has been playing about a year and a half. While she's done other sports, but pickleball was new to her. Outside of the exercise and competitiveness it offers, she truly sees how it brings people together as Akins said.

"You have this diversity between the old and the young. You have kids that come, people middle aged and seniors. It brings everybody together and that's what a community needs," Smilo said. "It's like a family and everybody is there for one another."

Smilo first heard about pickleball from Daphne France, who is the club president. She said there's a strong appeal to those in her age group who might be retired or approaching retirement and want a healthy outlet. She and some others are planning a trip next September to play pickleball in Spain.

Charlene Ianniello has just been playing a couple months. A close friend introduced her to it. She had heard the term, but knew nothing of pickleball beforehand.

"I've met a lot of nice people here. I was very intimidated at first when I came, but once you get here, everyone makes you feel so welcome," Ianniello said.

Rob Veitch, Fred Williams and Rachael McCreery are the pickleball directors at Kids America. Veitch said people playing has just exploded over the last two years. They have players come in for tournaments from large cities like Columbus and Cleveland who say they don't have facilities as nice as Kids America in their area.

Those visitors spend money while they're in Coshocton and that provides an economic boost. McCreery said their regular players usually go out to eat after playing and are helping businesses in their own way as well.

"The unique thing about pickleball is that you don't necessarily have to be a natural born athlete to be good at it. You can play within your limitations," McCreery said. "Something we've heard over and over again from people here is that it's saved them from depression and given them a social circle they never had."

Linda Ashcraft recently turned 80 and is one of the club's older members. She was doing a senior walking and exercise class at Kids America. Sometimes she would watch the pickleballers and thought it looked like fun. Additionally, Ashcraft's husband died about a year ago and she wanted things to keep herself active.

"I tried it and I loved it," Ashcraft said. "It gets me out of the house and keeps my mind busy. It's been a blessing."

Find out more about the Coshocton Pickleball Club, including upcoming tournaments and introduction seminars, at its Facebook page or call Cathie Akins at 740-202-3002.

The club will have a 24-hour pickleball tournament from noon Jan. 7 to noon Jan. 8 at Kids America. Proceeds will go to teaching pickleball and supplies. The Coshocton Open is March 3 to 5.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.