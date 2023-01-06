ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Akron men's basketball team begins brutal stretch of road games

By George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal
To close Thursday's practice for the University of Akron men’s basketball team at Rhodes Arena, coach John Groce talked about setting a tone on the road for the Zips' game at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Ball State.

Groce may as well have been talking about setting a tone for the next two weeks as the Zips play four of the next five on the road, beginning with Friday’s games against the Cardinals, which will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Coaches always talk about playing with the right attitude. However, so far with an 0-2 record on the road (1-5, if “neutral” sites are included), the Zips have shown vulnerability when away from the confines of Rhodes Arena.

“We've been soft on the road,” guard Greg Tribble, coming off a 16-point effort in the Mid-American Conference opener, said.

Groce acknowledged there’s been a problem.

“I thought our start in those two games is awful,” he said. “I know I'm talking about just the vibe, the physicality, being ready to play at a level that we need to, where we're being aggressive and proactive rather than reactive. And so that's something I think is important tomorrow night.”

Akron Zips young, inexperienced and still developing

Groce gave credit to the teams that beat the the Zips, but also said there’s also something else at play — a team that’s still developing.

“I think part of it is you got four [younger guys] right now and an eight- or nine-man rotation that haven't played a league game until the other night, and they're learning their way,” he said.

Right now, injuries to starting guard Xavier Castaneda and back-up guard Garvin Clarke are forcing some of UA’s younger players to learn, and quickly. Guard Tavari Johnson had earned significant minutes, but Groce turned to Kobe Mitchell, Armani Lyles to fill holes in the rotation against Northern Illinois.

Those holes are not unsubstantial with Groce having to juggle the lineup without those two players, but others filled the void.

Tribble produced a season high with 16 points, knowing that he had to play more aggressively on offense, which involved him having to play freer. He said he needed to be more decisive in that regard.

“I feel like sometimes I think too much,” he said. “Just being decisive again to my spots to where I know I can get my shots at.”

Younger Akron Zips know they have to step up

As for the younger players asked to step up, guard Nate Johnson added eight points in 30 minutes against the Huskies, doubling his season average. He said he needs to continue performing that way for the Zips to have success in the coming days.

“Just more me being more consistent,” he said of his role, “and my teammates trusting and everybody's stepping up and just playing our role, playing hard.”

Tavari Johnson, who also scored eight points against Northern Illinois, said he has to be more aggressive.

“Our main scorer is out, so I feel like I'm behind him, so I have to pick it up, because [forward Enrique Freeman] is not going to be able to score our points by himself,” he said. "Someone has to help him, so I feel like I had to be more aggressive to try to help him out.”

And those younger players will get leeway to develop, Groce said. He understands that with the inexperience comes mistakes. The difference is mistakes made out of effort and those made from mental errors.

“If it's errors out of aggression or what I call forced errors rather than unforced errors,” he said, “then I'm fine with that. That's going to happen some with young guys.”

But that right attitude has to be there, also. Tribble said the Zips need a hit-first mindset, challenging opponents from the outset beginning Friday.

“We just been getting off to slow, flat starts. It starts with me and some of the older guys on our team,” he said. “We just got to come out in, set the rules and get that intensity. The younger guys feed off us.”

Xavier Castaneda, Garvin Clarke work off to the side

Whether Castaneda plays will be a game-time decision, Groce said.

The Zips guard could be seen working with team personnel off to the side during Thursday’s practice, using only his left hand.

“If he can go, we'll play him,” Groce said. “If he can't go, then obviously we're looking at waiting to see what happens between now and next Tuesday against Bowling Green.”

Clarke, meanwhile, did some light work with team personnel with his left leg secured in a brace. Though not a starter, his experience is invaluable and his absence most assuredly hurts UA’s depth.

Reach George M. Thomas at gthomas@thebeaconjurnal.com

