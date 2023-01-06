ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Public Schools needs to enforce real solutions to behavior issues | Holly Christensen

By Holly Christensen
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xL2ca_0k5VWgxK00

When I was in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades, teachers often pulled me into the hallway, had me bend over and put my hands on my knees. They then whacked me (as students called it) with a one-by-four wooden paddle that looked like a short cricket bat. Some paddles had Swiss-cheese-like holes to increase pain.

Apparently policies and procedures on giving or receiving whacks were left solely to the discretion of teachers. My parents were never told by the school, nor certainly by me, that I'd been whacked.

What militaristic school did I attend? Milton-Union Public Schools, a rural district 20 miles northwest of Dayton. As for my offenses, which I repeated year after year? Whispering with and passing notes to friends.

Ohio rightly outlawed corporal punishment in public schools in 2009. Being beaten by teachers did not make me a better student, it made me a sneakier one who distrusted most teachers. Only appropriate consequences are effective. That is, when they are enforced.

Looming Akron teacher strike:Here's what parents and caregivers need to know

Teaching has always been hard work, requiring not just a set of skills, but an intensity of mental focus and compassion for students. Think back on your favorite teachers. I'll wager they cared deeply for their pupils as well as the subjects they taught.

My high school civics teacher, who was also the wrestling coach, worked construction before getting his teaching degree. He thought teaching would be a breeze compared to physical labor. After his first full day in the classroom, he was more exhausted than he'd ever been in his life.

At the same time, misbehaving students have been around as long as there have been schools. One hundred years ago, the little kids in the Our Gang short films were regularly making mayhem in classrooms. Later, movies such as "Blackboard Jungle" (1955) and "To Sir with Love" (1967) resonated because the troubled students and exasperated teachers depicted were familiar to many communities.

At the time of this writing, Akron Public School teachers are set to strike on Monday, Jan. 9.

Today's teachers continue to work hard — harder than you can imagine if you've not recently spent time in a school building. I have observed this firsthand in the classrooms of my children and while working as a substitute teacher and tutor this fall in both high school and elementary buildings in Akron Public Schools.

A vote and survey by teachers union members indicated their biggest issues were school safety and student discipline. One particular issue is how “assault" is defined in the union contract.

The administration wanted to replace “contact” with “injury” in the teacher contract language as a way to determine physical assault.

The research is clear: The policies and programs that reduce behavior problems in public schools only work when school administrations fully support their implementation and continuation.

'Increasingly not safe':Akron schools' staff members say student misbehavior on the rise

Consider cellphones. In response to teacher complaints about students on their phones, the district has told the media that it has a "power down" policy during classroom instruction.

So how does the district's administration support teachers when students refuse to power down their phones? They don't.

I was told by several high school teachers that there is nothing to be done about cellphones because the students' parents call and complain if the phones are taken away. Students scrolled through social media, listened to music with one ear bud and texted while I tried, emphasis on tried, to teach.

I have yet to meet the person busy on a cellphone who can fully comprehend what someone standing next to them is saying.

Without consequences, APS's cellphone "power down" policy is meaningless.

In 2019, Ohio passed a law that allows any board of education to decide whether to permit students to have cellphones in class.

Akron teacher strike:Akron teacher strike: When was the last time teachers went on strike in Summit County?

At the start of this school year, Dayton Public Schools, a city district with demographics similar to Akron's, required high school students to "put their phones, headphones and watches in a pouch that locks down the phone. The student can keep their devices with them if they are in the pouch. At the end of the school day, kids can release their phones."

This pouch technology, from a company called Yondr, has been in use in Dayton's middle schools for several years. According to Lee McClory, the Dayton Daily News's education reporter, parents, who were informed they had other ways to contact their kids, have not complained about this successful policy.

The Dayton Public Schools administration and school board listened to their faculty and staff and sought a solution that supports teachers and benefits instruction. With this kind of engagement, solving the problem of cellphones in the classrooms turned out to be, as I say to my students, easy-peasy.

Which begs the question, why is the APS administration and school board deflecting the reality of what goes on in its classrooms, even trying to water down the definition of assault, instead of seeking successful solutions? They don't even have to look far, but they do need to look.

Comments / 25

Darryl Smith
4d ago

I'm sorry on how harsh this sounds but we need to scrap this generation of kids. bring back the paddle and strict discipline to children and parents alike. if you don't wish to have your child paddled then give the parents an alternative school to attend. this mess is out of control and no one wants to tell the truth about the real issue at hand. they screwed up 30 years ago by taking away the paddle. and now our teachers need to be armed.

Reply(3)
9
Dontworryaboutmyname
4d ago

These kids are out of control. And bad as hell. What they need is they butts paddled. And the parents should have to pay a fine for their kids misbehaving. The parents should be responsible. Watch the misbehaving stop. Because parents will get tired of their kids getting in trouble in school if they have to pay out of pocket for it.

Reply(1)
7
Duc Ducc
4d ago

Uhhhhhhh no these kids bad as hell disrespectful an talk to the teachers crazy.. from 8 to 3pm they can't behave in school... these kids some of them be beat an moslested in they home an then cone to school an take it out on the teachers... some be dirty an hungry some stay with grandparents... teachers really need help...

Reply(7)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Community asked to weigh in on the future of Akron’s Innerbelt Highway

AKRON, Ohio — The city is asking for the community’s input on the future of a closed 33-acre section of the Akron Innerbelt. An online survey will be available through Jan. 31 to enable residents to submit their ideas and answer a few questions, the city said in a release. In February, 10 participants' names will be drawn to win $25 gift cards.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Progress made as deadline looms for Akron teacher's strike

AKRON, Ohio — One day before the strike deadline, negotiations between the Akron teacher's union and the school district ended Saturday around 7:30 p.m. with plans to reconvene tomorrow. "We will go into federal mediation and we will stay as long as it's necessary to come to a meeting...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Municipal Court to offer weddings at Hale Farm and Village, Summit Metro Parks, other venues through March

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Municipal Court is partnering with eight local organizations to offer weddings for couples during January, February and March. Participating organizations have donated their space for the weddings. The locations are: Jilly’s Music Room; Springfield Township’s Centre on the Lake; Hale Farm and Village; A Princess for a Day Micro-Venue; Akron Civic Theatre; Dontino’s Italian Restaurant; Summit Metro Parks; and the Rialto Theatre.
AKRON, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain County: Speak Up, Speak Out sheds light on issues

The Lorain County section of the National Council of Negro Women’s 23rd annual forum, known as “Speak Up and Speak Out,” took place on Jan. 7. Darryl Tucker, Managing Editor of the Morning Journal, was the moderator for the event. Retired Lorain City Schools educator Sylvia Duvall also joined the panel as a co-moderator next to Tucker on the Zoom meeting.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
Axios

Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation

Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Mission Possible: The Greater Akron polymer cluster

AKRON, Ohio — Akron is known as the rubber city, linked forever to the tire industry when four major companies were headquartered there. A statue on Main Street honors the rubber workers and their families. Now a group of community members and industry leaders wants to use Akron’s rich past to ensure a vibrate future.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland demands special police officers to give up their firearms while protecting the city’s utility plants

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The union that represents officers who protect Cleveland’s utility plants is fighting the city’s attempt to prevent the workers from carrying weapons. The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association is taking the city to arbitration Tuesday to allow the employees to holster guns while working at the water treatment and electrical facilities, which serve 1.6 million people in Cuyahoga County. The union says it is too dangerous for the special police officers to work without weapons.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Virus: New Variant Taking Over

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC says 40-percent of current coronavirus cases are the new variant XBB-1.5. It has spread at an even higher rate in the Northeast. Cleveland Clinic Microbiologist Doctor Dan Rhoads says even having the virus already or keeping updated with the latest...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
PLANetizen

Study: Cuyahoga County Suburbs Ready for TOD

RTA Rapid Transit provides service to Cuyahoga County on four rail lines and three bus rapid transit lines. | upungato / RTA train. “New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD,” reports Steven Litt for Cleveland.com.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy