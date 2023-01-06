ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Here's how to buy Girl Scout cookies while supporting Northeast Ohio troops

By Kerry Clawson, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
Has anybody ever been able to eat just one Thin Mint cookie? Or just one Samoa or Tagalong? Probably not, but now's the time to stock up because...

It's Girl Scout Cookie time!

Sales have begun for Girl Scouts of North East Ohio, which serves girls from grades kindergarten through 12 in 18 counties including Summit, Stark, Portage and Medina. Here's everything you need to know, from how to buy, how much boxes cost and how you can support local Girl Scout troops with your order, plus information on the new, tasty-sounding Raspberry Rally cookie, a "sister" cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.

When do Girl Scout cookies go on sale in 2023?

The cookie sales kicked off locally Jan. 1, with orders being taken online through local Girl Scouts' individual Digital Cookie platforms or in person.

How much do Girl Scout cookies cost?

Ten varieties of cookies cost $5 per box.

How to buy Girl Scout cookies online

Those who don’t know a Girl Scout can visit www.gsneo.org/findcookies to submit a customer cookie request form to be connected with a local Girl Scout troop.

Beginning Feb. 27, customers also can enter their ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.gsneo.org to find a local cookie booth or to order online from a local troop. Local cookie booth sales will run March 10-26.

When do in-person Girl Scout cookie orders get delivered?

In-person cookie deliveries will begin in early March.

What is the new Raspberry Rally cookie?

The new Raspberry Rally flavor won't be available until Feb. 27, for online ordering only through Girl Scouts' Digital Cookie platforms and direct shipping. The cookies are thin and crispy with a raspberry flavor, dipped in chocolatey coating.

What are the other Girl Scout cookie flavors?

Customers can order nine other varieties now from local Girl Scouts, for in-person deliveries. They are Adventurefuls brownie-inspired cookies, Samoas, Do-si-Dos, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemon-Ups, Trefoils, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and gluten-free Toffee-tastic.

Where do proceeds from Girl Scout cookie sales go?

Proceeds from cookie sales provide Girls Scouts experiences including service projects, troop travel and summer camp. Through the sales, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs by learning important online and offline business skills.

Last year's top-selling cookies locally were Thin Mints. A total of 11,724 local girls sold more than 2 million packages in 2022 through Girls Scouts of North East Ohio.

Comments / 26

Christy Jordan
4d ago

Nope. When the executives running GSOA came out against Amy Coney-Barret , they proved they were not about empowering all women; only liberal democratic women who support sin and immorality.

Reply(2)
11
Christine Irishgirl
4d ago

it's such a shame how hard these girls work to sell thousands of boxes of cookies to only make 3-5¢ a box of they are lucky. not to mention the amount of money that is donated to PP to help cover the cost of MURDERING INNOCENT BABIES. Such hypocrisy

Reply(1)
7
Honorine
4d ago

Another great American tradition that liberals have destroyed 😒

Reply(1)
11
