Live adaptations of six ultra-popular kids' shows heading to Indianapolis

Bluey. Blippi. Paw Patrol.

These names alone are enough to elicit a physical response in any parent of a child under 10 who enjoys even a crumb of daily screen time. Soon enough, Indianapolis area families can see the popular characters come to life.

Six national tours will bring two dozen live performances centered around popular children's streaming content to Indy in the first half of 2023. Here's what's coming and how to get tickets.

Disney on Ice

Ten shows at various times from Jan. 18-22 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St. Tickets available at bit.ly/3GfPEX7.

Disney on Ice's latest tour, Find Your Hero, promises the stars of "Moana," "Frozen," "Tangled," "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast." Expect Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald to cut some ice as well.

The Magic School Bus

6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Clowes Memorial Hall, 4602 Sunset Ave. Tickets available at bit.ly/3ieKdiT.

A musical theater adaptation of the popular Scholastic book series and long-running TV and Netflix series will hit Butler's campus. Lost in the Solar System will take the audience on an interplanetary field trip led by Ms. Frizzle.

The journey is recommended for children aged 5-11.

Blippi

6 p.m. March 2 at Clowes Memorial Hall, 4602 Sunset Ave. Tickets available at bit.ly/3X2PdWU.

Blippi, the cartoonish YouTube character now seated at the head of the children's content empire, will visit Butler as part of The Wonderful World Tour. This theatrical adaptation features a paid actor rather than the YouTube channel's host and creator.

This show is not to be confused with Blippi the Musical, which is currently touring in the United Kingdom, but it nonetheless promises songs about excavators and the like. Singing and dancing will be encouraged.

Paw Patrol Live

10 a.m. and 2 p.m. shows April 1-2 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St. Tickets available at livemu.sc/3Zbtw8H.

Heroes Unite, one of three national tours featuring the problem-solving puppies of Nickelodeon fame, will visit Indianapolis for four shows in April.

The tour's synopsis explains the team will have to stop the evil Mayor Humdinger, who has stolen and cloned Robo Dog.

Pout-Pout Fish

6:30 p.m. April 4 at Clowes Memorial Hall, 4602 Sunset Ave. Tickets available at bit.ly/3jNQpPu.

A musical adaptation of the well-known children's book will hit Clowes Memorial Hall in the spring. The performance features a mix of traditional stage work and puppetry to bring the ocean's poutiest resident to life.

It is recommended for children aged 3-7.

Bluey

10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 10 and noon and 4 p.m. June 11 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St. Tickets available at livemu.sc/3X3qVvE.

The immensely popular Disney+ animated series will bring a live-action stage adaptation to the Murat this summer. Bluey's Big Play will feature puppet versions of the titular blue heeler and her family.

An aside: "Bluey" is an excellent kids' show with good jokes for both preschoolers and parents. It's worth checking out if you haven't.

