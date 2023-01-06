ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

St. Joseph County Commission members sworn in; Malone named chairman

By Jef Rietsma
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners has returned to seven members for the first time in a decade.

With commissioners’ district boundaries redrawn as part of the once-every-10-years apportionment process in 2021, the county board reverted to seven members from what had been a five-person board.

Commissioners were sworn in Tuesday and will serve two-year terms.

District 1: Jared Hoffmaster, starting his third year as a county commissioner, represents Flowerfield Township, most of Fabius Township, and roughly the south and west sections of Three Rivers.

District 2: Rick Shaffer, returning to the board after previously serving 1990-2002 and 2009-2016, represents Florence and Lockport townships, a small portion of Fabius Township, and the north and east quadrants of Three Rivers.

District 3: Rusty Baker, a Mendon resident who joined the board after defeating incumbent Kathy Pangle in the August primary, represents Park, Mendon and Leonidas townships, and the northeast quadrant of Colon Township.

District 4: Newcomer Luis Rosado joins the board after Dan Czajkowski chose not to seek re-election, represents Constantine, Mottville and White Pigeon townships. It is the only district with clearly defined borders.

District 5: Dennis Allen, a Centreville resident and dean of the board with six years served, represents Nottawa and Sherman townships, a large portion of Sturgis Township and a small area of Sturgis.

District 6: Ken Malone, beginning his fifth year on the board, represents a significant portion of Sturgis and a small area of Sturgis Township.

District 7: Terry Conklin, a newcomer who previously served more than 20 years as superintendent of Burr Oak Community Schools, represents Burr Oak and Fawn River townships, roughly three-quarters of Colon Township, a sliver of Sturgis Township and the southeast quadrant of Sturgis Township.

Commissioners were unanimous Tuesday, Jan. 3, in choosing Malone to serve as board chairman for 2023. A Sturgis resident, the 58-year-old Malone owns Advantage Water Service.

He acknowledged his peers for their vote of confidence.

“Thank you all for the faith you’ve put in me; I’ll try not to let you down,” Malone said as he took his seat at the center of the dais.

Afterward, he elaborated on his role as board chairman.

“The biggest thing to remember is, just like mayor, it’s a ceremonial position and I still represent just one vote,” Malone said. “As you know, the board chairman simply runs the meetings, appears at events to represent, and it’s my pleasure and I’m honored to be able to do those things on behalf of St. Joseph County.”

Malone previously spent five of his 13 years on the Sturgis City Commission as mayor.

Meanwhile, Hoffmaster was chosen to serve as vice chairman of the board for 2023.

In other business, the board agreed Tuesday to shift from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the start of their executive committee meeting. It will still be held the second Tuesday of the month in the History Room at the county courthouse.

