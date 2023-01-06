ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale Terminal continues to expand, acquiring new larger facility

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5iCm_0k5VWKjS00

HILLSDALE — Hillsdale Terminal is continuing its path of growth.

The company opened in 1976 when owner Frank Condon rented buildings with only a few machines. In 2022, Hillsdale Terminal purchased commercial property at 266 Industrial Drive in Hillsdale to allow room for growth well into the future.

The company manufactures electrical connectors used in many industries worldwide and made its first major investment of property in 1987 by purchasing 2222 W. Moore Road and building an 8,000-square-foot facility that Condon considered to be “all the space I’d ever need.”

After five additional expansions to that facility and purchasing two more buildings in Hillsdale’s Technology Park in 2015 and 2018, the family-owned business acquired the 85,000-square-foot Industrial Drive property in 2022 to accommodate business growth.

Growth has been the epitome of Hillsdale Terminal; not only in sales and square footage, but in family.

Currently, the second generation — including four of Condon’s six children — manage the business along with five key members of the third generation ready to carry on the tradition of providing top quality products and service to the electrical industry.

Subcribe Now:For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

A total of 11 family members currently work for the company along with many other team members contributing to the success of the business, Condon said.

The building acquisition on Industrial Drive not only allows for Hillsdale Terminal to increase its sales and markets, but it also sets up the third generation and beyond for the future of the business to thrive.

— Corey Murray is the Public Safety Reporter for The Hillsdale Daily News, Sturgis Journal and The Daily Reporter. Contact him by email atcmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagereporter.com

Quality Inn & Suites In Holiday City Initiates Re-Branding

QUEEN ROOM … The new Queen-Sized room is shown here as part of the work done to combine Quality Inn with Suburban Studios at the hotel in Holiday City. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Quality Inn and Suites Hotel in Holiday City has been going through a re-branding process. The hotel...
HOLIDAY CITY, OH
The Ann Arbor News

New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office

JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wbnowqct.com

Deadly Crash On 24

A Bryan man dies after his semi goes off the road and into a ditch, early Saturday…on U.S. 24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township. Officials say…Kenneth Risner was westbound on 24…when he big rig left the roadway. Risner was taken to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Safety belt usage is unknown. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
BRYAN, OH
WANE-TV

Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
DEFIANCE, OH
wfft.com

Defiance Police arrest convenience store robbery suspect in motel

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WFFT) - Defiance police arrested a Michigan man suspected of robbing a convenience store and making threats at a motel. The Defiance County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Stop and Go store at 1910 E. Second Street in Defiance just after 9:30 p.m Saturday.
DEFIANCE, OH
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 4 Best City for Black Families in America

A new study reveals that Michigan has one of the best cities for Black families in America. That’s great news for any Black family looking to make a permanent residence in the Great Lakes State. The study comes from ThatSister.com, which calls itself a site that provides “fun and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Adrian student in custody after allegedly making threat, district closed Monday

ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Adrian police issued a press release with further information regarding this incident. Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker provided further information to students' families Monday afternoon. This story has been updated to reflect new information both in the Adrian police press release and Parker's email.
ADRIAN, MI
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy