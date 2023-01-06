Hillsdale Terminal continues to expand, acquiring new larger facility

HILLSDALE — Hillsdale Terminal is continuing its path of growth.

The company opened in 1976 when owner Frank Condon rented buildings with only a few machines. In 2022, Hillsdale Terminal purchased commercial property at 266 Industrial Drive in Hillsdale to allow room for growth well into the future.

The company manufactures electrical connectors used in many industries worldwide and made its first major investment of property in 1987 by purchasing 2222 W. Moore Road and building an 8,000-square-foot facility that Condon considered to be “all the space I’d ever need.”

After five additional expansions to that facility and purchasing two more buildings in Hillsdale’s Technology Park in 2015 and 2018, the family-owned business acquired the 85,000-square-foot Industrial Drive property in 2022 to accommodate business growth.

Growth has been the epitome of Hillsdale Terminal; not only in sales and square footage, but in family.

Currently, the second generation — including four of Condon’s six children — manage the business along with five key members of the third generation ready to carry on the tradition of providing top quality products and service to the electrical industry.

A total of 11 family members currently work for the company along with many other team members contributing to the success of the business, Condon said.

The building acquisition on Industrial Drive not only allows for Hillsdale Terminal to increase its sales and markets, but it also sets up the third generation and beyond for the future of the business to thrive.

