Wyoming Search And Rescue Looks Danger In The Eye To Save Others
Every year in the mountains of Wyoming, search and rescue teams are called out to help stranded skiers, snowmobilers, snowboarders, hikers, campers and others that lose their way. Thankfully for us, we have incredible search and rescue teams at the ready. On average SAR teams are called out over 300...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!) Situated in the western part of the country, Wyoming is known for its wide-open spaces and rugged terrain. From the rolling hills of the Great Plains to the towering peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the state’s geography is diverse and varied. But no matter where you go in Wyoming, you can experience some seriously chilly temperatures, especially during the winter.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 12 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
Wyoming Anglers Encouraged to be Safe on the Ice
As ice fishing season begins the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges anglers to practice safety before venturing onto the ice. Ice on many waters may not be safe, especially with variable temperatures throughout the state. “Ice fishing is a fun winter activity that gets you outdoors, but it does...
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
Wyoming Tops New Study for ‘States with the Most Racial Progress’
As far as population goes, Wyoming may not be the most racially diverse, but it is to nice to see we're making positive changes overall. A new study released by person finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023’s States with the Most Racial Progress" and the Cowboy State landed the #1 spot overall for Racial Progress Rating in the entire country.
Who Owns The Most Land In Wyoming And 2 Super Bowl Trophies?
Are you be shocked to know that the owner of the most land in Wyoming not only has two Super Bowl Championships with St. Louis/ LA Rams of the NFL, two Stanley Cup Championships with the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL, one MLS Cup championship with the Colorado Rapids and two National Lacrosse League Championships with the Colorado Mammoth and owns the Denver Nuggets?
Up to 18 inches: Snowy days ahead for Colorado's mountains
A few snowy days are about to hit Colorado, particularly in mountainous parts of state. According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could fall on some of Colorado's highest peaks from Monday through Thursday morning. Areas hit the hardest should include peaks southwest of Aspen and those north and east of Steamboat Springs. Mountains in the Silverton area should also see noteworthy totals during this period – likely in the range of about a foot.
Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way
Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
KRQE News 13
Strong winds, snow arrives with next storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another fast-moving storm will bring strong winds and snow to parts of New Mexico Wednesday. Quieter, but cooler weather returns for the rest of the week. A quiet Monday across New Mexico. Some light snow will be possible tonight up in the San Juan Mountains....
Warning People Don’t Understand Why Wyomingites Do These Things
Living in Wyoming, we have our own ways of living. The climate and politics make a living here unique. Wyoming is beautiful, rugged, and truly a place of its own. Some outsiders may not understand the wisdom of why we do the things we do. The locals get it. Last...
KSAT 12
Hiker found dead on Guadalupe Mountains trail that leads to highest peak in Texas
A visitor at the Guadalupe Mountains National Park died while hiking on the Guadalupe Peak Trail, which leads to the highest point in Texas. The National Park Service on Friday said the hiker was found unresponsive by other hikers on Dec. 31. Hikers administered CPR and notified park staff, NPS said.
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong
Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
Wyoming Residents Can Track 2023 Legislative Session Online
With the 2023 General Session of the Wyoming Legislature getting underway on Jan. 10, Wyoming residents can track floor debate, progress of bills and other topics related to the session online at the legislature's website. Among the resources available at the site are a complete listing of bills that have...
What Kind Of Dinosaurs Lived In Wyoming?
That place on the planet we now call Wyoming has been through a lot. It once was at the bottom of an ocean. It's been an inland sea. It's been a swamp. It's been much higher and dryer than it is now. Wyoming was once DINO LAND. Below is a...
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Wyoming Legislature Convenes 2023 General Session on Tuesday
The 2023 Wyoming Legislature will convene its General Session on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Wyoming alternates 20 day budget sessions with roughly two-month general sessions,. Budget sessions are theoretically devoted to budget issues, although non-budget issues can be introduced with a 2/3 majority vote and there has been an increasing tendency towards introducing non-budget bills during budget sessions in recent years.
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation
Two years after Coloradoans voted to reintroduce gray wolves in the state’s western slope, the issue is raising concerns in neighboring Utah. Specifically, ranchers and hunters in the Beehive State worry that predators will adversely affect their livestock and prey animals, respectively. Kirk Robinson, Ph.D, is the founder and executive director of the Western Wildlife […] The post As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation appeared first on DogTime.
