Read full article on original website
Keke
3d ago
so he has permanently paid for housing he doesn't use regularly yet there are people literally waiting on the list for housing. this is really discouraging
Reply
10
santa clara county_
3d ago
Sad the booze 🥃 only makes it harder health wise for people on streets .. hope get better help
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Thousands raised for blind and homeless Sunnyvale man
Mir Sayed’s connection to the world just got a whole lot stronger. The homeless blind and hearing-impaired senior, who spends his days listening to a radio, received a surge of community support to help him stayed housed after San José Spotlight reported about his potential eviction. The 93-year-old initially had just enough funds to stay in his Sunnyvale motel room until the end of the month and faced an uncertain life on the streets if left unhoused. That changed when the GoFundMe page to help Sayed raised more than $41,000 as of Monday afternoon.
sfstandard.com
‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage
The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Shelter Sites in Santa Cruz County
Pet friendly (domestic or large animals), RV parking (no hookups) Small pets only, RV parking (no hookups) Pets must remain in vehicles while on campus, must be taken to the main roadway for walks. Cabrillo Cafeteria and parking lot P for those in family-size vehicles or smaller. Parking lot K...
More than 50 Chihuahuas rescued from East Bay home now up for adoption
East Bay animal shelters are trying to find a new forever home for more than 50 Chihuahuas that were rescued from a home in North Livermore last month.
indybay.org
Santa Cruz City Mangler Closes Civic Auditorium Shelter
E-Mail Sent to the Community (including City Manager Matt Huffaker):. LATE FLASH: The Civic Center Flooding and Wet Weather Emergency Pop-Up Shelter—open for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights—is reportedly closing down in spite of 8" of predicted rain by Monday. A worker reports that folks were ousted at 9 AM on the order of the new Mayor (Fred Keeley), some still unable to secure their property indoors, though staff are within denying entrance (as of 1 p.m. Saturday).
architectureartdesigns.com
Favre Ridge by Fuse Architecture in Santa Cruz, California
Fuse Architecture has designed a beautiful modern dwelling in Santa Cruz, California with the goal to frame the epic views of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Additionally, the design aims to bring as much natural light inside as possible per the clients’ request. In that aspect, it is similar to the 41 House project by the same studio.
Blind and homeless: 93-year-old Sunnyvale man faces uncertainty
A transistor radio, a portable analog device with an antenna, is Mir Sayed’s connection to the world. The 93-year-old lives in a motel room in Sunnyvale and spends his days listening to his radio. He’s visually impaired, suffering from glaucoma and cataracts, and is hearing-impaired. Sayed’s housing situation is unstable and part of the longstanding issue of unhoused seniors in Silicon Valley, advocates said.
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Jan. 2 through 8, 2023
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Looks like we’re picking up right where we left off in last week’s column – with heavy rain deluging the Bay Area. Here’s a link if you need to report a flooded street or pick up some sandbags.
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD announce $50,000 reward for information on visitor's Marina District homicide
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police Department on Monday announced authorization of a $50,000 reward for information about a man's homicide last summer. SFPD said they are looking for information that will lead to the identification and arrest of whoever is responsible for killing Samuel St. Pierre, 32. Police said officers responded to Alhambra and Scott streets in the Marina District on the night of June 19. There, they found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. St. Pierre, who was said to be a visitor at the time of his killing, was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was transported.
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County not included in federal emergency declaration to aid in storm response
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County was not included in the federal emergency declaration that included 18 other California counties that are being impacted by severe rain and winds. (Video above: Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County) The California Office of Emergency...
California storm updates: Frontal band rips through SF Bay Area, delivers thunderstorms
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
San Francisco Examiner
Facebook's rail bridge to nowhere
In the early summer of 2017, Warren Slocum walked into a warehouse in Menlo Park, California, to meet with members of Facebook’s staff and was mesmerized. Sitting before him was a 3D model of the neighborhoods surrounding Facebook’s headquarters. On a nearby whiteboard, one of Facebook’s real estate strategists had mapped out what had to be one of the company’s most unusual bets yet: a plan for restoring a century-old railroad that’s been sitting unused for about 40 years.
San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants
TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
Morgan Hill Times
Santa Clara County issues evacuation warning near 101, Bolsa Road
Several areas southeast of Gilroy are under an evacuation warning in Santa Clara County in the areas of Highway 101 and Bolsa Road, the County Office of Emergency Management announced on Monday at 4pm. The areas include:. -South of Highway 152, East of Highway 101. -South of Pacheco Pass (Highway...
One person dies in Sheriff's custody in Redwood City
One person died while in custody of law enforcement on Saturday, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged serial San Francisco burglar apprehended: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - A suspect in a string of burglaries throughout San Francisco has been arrested, officials said. Matt Lake, 41, was arrested for a series of burglaries of businesses throughout the city for over a month. San Francisco police allege Lake is responsible for at least 10 burglaries, with four being done on the same day.
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
Santa Cruz County
This story will be updated every hour with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm. Evacuation orders are in place around the region, but the rivers keep rising, and more storms are on the way — potentially including a tornado. Closures and Damage Three major arteries in Santa...
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly woman on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said. San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.
Comments / 9