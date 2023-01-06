SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police Department on Monday announced authorization of a $50,000 reward for information about a man's homicide last summer. SFPD said they are looking for information that will lead to the identification and arrest of whoever is responsible for killing Samuel St. Pierre, 32. Police said officers responded to Alhambra and Scott streets in the Marina District on the night of June 19. There, they found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. St. Pierre, who was said to be a visitor at the time of his killing, was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was transported.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO