Damar Hamlin's doctors credit training staff for 'responding and saving his life' (video)

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It felt like the eyes of the world were on Dr. William Knight and Dr. Tim Pritts on Thursday as they delivered updates on the health of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

That said, it was mostly all positive news.

Hours after the incident took place, the team confirmed that the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest on Monday during a NFL game against the Bengals.

That contest has since reportedly been completely called off and Hamlin is improving., UC Medical Center did acknowledge that he has a long way to go until full recovery.

And the doctor duo made sure to say that none of it was possible without the Bills training staff.

Dr. Pritts noted that the fast work of the medical staff on-site did wonders for Hamlin, calling it “life saving.”

Reports have specifically stated that Buffalo’s assistant athletic trainer, Denny Kellington, was the one who performed CPR on Hamlin. Kellington’s efforts were said to be “absolutely vital” in the efforts to save Hamlin.

For more from Dr. Knight and Pritts, see the attached WKBW-TV clip below from their video call on Thursday:

