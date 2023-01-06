Read full article on original website
Texas withdraws appeal to court order blocking gun law that banned adults under 21 from carrying firearms
Texas has withdrawn its appeal of a court decision that ruled a law preventing adults younger than 21 from obtaining an open carry license was unconstitutional.
Click2Houston.com
Robert Fratta case update: Supreme Court denies to grant stay of execution
HOUSTON – The Supreme Court declines on Monday to grant a stay of execution to Robert Fratta, who is scheduled to be executed in Texas on Tuesday. The court denied two applications in which Fratta sought a stay. There are no recorded dissents. Fratta is on death row for...
Students Expelled for ‘Ku Klux Klan Starter Pack’ Instagram Posts ‘Obviously’ Have No First Amendment Protection, Appeals Court Rules
Two students who sued their California high school after being expelled for making and “liking” racist Instagram posts cannot fall back on free speech arguments — and it isn’t a close question, a federal appeals court ruled. A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals...
Justice Gorsuch Warns Supreme Court's Title 42 Ruling Is Dangerous Business
The policy was originally started by the Trump administration and has been supported by Republicans and some Democrats.
Court: Mississippi sheriff acted lawfully when he decided not to hire former deputy who claims his first amendment rights were violated
A federal court determined that Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps did not unlawfully exclude a former Panola County deputy from a list of potential hires when he took office. Harold Lewis, who served as a deputy in Panola County from 2014 to 2019, had appealed the Fifth Circuit’s District Court decision to reject his First Amendment retaliation claim.
“Humiliation for Judge Cannon”: Judge reverses pro-Trump order after getting “slapped down" by court
Former President Donald Trump's efforts to hamstring the FBI investigation into the classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate have officially come to an end. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday complied with the order handed down by a federal appellate court and dismissed his lawsuit seeking a special master in the case.
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.
WCVB
BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again
BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
Washington Examiner
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless
Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
Feds target Texas school district with ‘first-of-its-kind’ investigation into removal of LGBTQ books
The federal government is launching a "first-of-its-kind" investigation into a Texas school district after the superintendent lobbied to remove some LGBTQ content.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court finds no problem with judge terminating parental rights as father struggled to log in
Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday did not fault a Jefferson County judge for refusing to postpone a hearing in which she terminated a father's parental rights, even as the man was unsuccessfully trying to connect to the proceedings virtually. The justices noted that Colorado law permits judges to end the...
Trump Just Made Criminal History
Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
George Santos's Sister Is in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Failing to Pay Years of Rent
Even as the House of Representatives continues to struggle to name a Speaker of the House, plenty of attention is still focused on Representative-elect George Santos, who fabricated much of his personal experience on his way to Congress. Article continues below advertisement. Now, some of the spotlight is turning toward...
“Openly gay” Republican hid divorce from woman days before launching campaign: report
New York Congressman-Elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting at the Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) A newly elected Republican congressman's biography continues to fall apart under scrutiny. The...
Judge Who Refused to Let Minor Terminate Pregnancy Rewarded
Jared E. Smith, who lost his bid for re-election as a circuit court judge in August, has been appointed to a Florida court of appeal by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Kari Lake Celebrates Georgia Judge Ordering New Election
It is unclear why Lake called attention to the ruling, which orders a new election for a race decided by seven votes out of roughly 700 ballots cast.
