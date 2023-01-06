ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Buckhannon City Council learns Mayor Skinner will become executive director of Upshur County Development Authority, but can remain in office

By Stephen Santilli For The Record Delta
WVNews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Upshur County grand jury returns more than 30 indictments

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A grand jury in Upshur County returned more than 30 indictments Monday, according to Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Binegar enters plea to murder, robbery in Barbour County Circuit Court

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WV News) — Stoane M. Binegar appeared Monday for a plea hearing before Judge Shawn Nines in Barbour County Circuit Court. Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Hoxie represented the state, and attorney Michaeal Safcsak was counsel for Binegar. Binegar was previously indicted for murder and first-degree robbery, accused of killing David Heater and stealing money from him.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

COVID death rate among senior citizens is alarming

As expected, COVID cases are on the rise in West Virginia following the holidays. Many counties in the North Central region, including Harrison, Marion, Taylor, Lewis, Upshur and Doddridge, are at high community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is a new variant, XBB.1.5, and...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Jackson County student graduates from Glenville State University

GLENVILLE, WV – Katlyne Rollyson of Sandyville graduated from Glenville State University as a member of the Winter 2022 graduating class. Rollyson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource Management with a concentration in Forest Technology. She was also a member of the Glenville State University Honors Program.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Spring 2023 begins at West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The overcast sky and chilly winds didn’t stop West Virginia University’s downtown campus from filling up as students went to class for the first time of the West Virginia University’s Spring 2023 semester on Monday. “By the time first-year students get...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Katie Wellman

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — When someone is in need in the Taylor County community, residents…
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Winter weather gear sought for special project

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — When someone is in need in the Taylor County community, residents quickly band together to address those needs. An organization that aids those with needs in various ways is calling on community members to help them with a special project. “The need for winter...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

BrassFest at West Virginia Wesleyan to feature West Virginia Brass Quintet

BUCKHANNON, West Virginia — West Virginia Wesleyan College's first BrassFest, set for Sunday, Jan. 15, will feature the West Virginia Brass Quintet. There will be two concerts throughout the day; an opening concert featuring the WV Brass Quintet at 1 p.m. and a finale concert at 7 p.m. featuring guest artists, members of the Wesleyan community, and a festival Brass Ensemble.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Rev. Jonathan Acord

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusi…
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Wesleyan women fall score despite career-best from Emma Witt

BUCKHANNON, W.Va - West Virginia Wesleyan women's basketball team lost a hard-fought conference matchup against West Virginia State, 79-69, on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets forced Wesleyan into 30 turnovers in the game which helped to offset a career-best game from Wesleyan's Emma Witt, who finished with 36 points.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Titus' upset earns WVU honor

After stunning the No. 1 wrestler in the country at 141 pounds to lift West Virginia over No. 21 Pitt, redshirt freshman Jordan Titus of the West Virginia University wrestling team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Titus claimed a 3-1 decision over No. 1 Cole Matthews...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Roane County's 3-point barrage sinks South Harrison

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) – To say it was a shooters’ night for Roane County at the Hawks Nest is putting it mildly. The Raiders scored their first 24 points on eight made 3s in a span of 5:51, quickly building a double-digit lead en route to defeating the South Harrison Hawks, 83-46 on Monday night.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Riley, Spatafore claim Athlete of Week prizes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several clutch performances made for a very competitive race for the Exponent Telegram/Truist Harrison County Athletes of the Week prizes. Lincoln’s Ashlyn Riley scored 23 of her game-high 29 points in the second half and overtime to help the Cougars rally from 13 points down in the final quarter to upend the Tigers, 60-58.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia women return home to face TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia begins a two-game Big 12 homestand Tuesday night when it faces TCU at the WVU Coliseum. The Horned Frogs bring a 6-8 overall record into Tuesday night’s clash. Last Saturday, TCU dropped a 78-70 decision to Texas Tech and show losses to Texas and Baylor in conference play so far as well.
FORT WORTH, TX
WVNews

WVU downs Kansas State for first Big 12 win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WV News) — Powered by a trio of 20-point performances, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team picked up its first Big 12 Conference win of the season on Saturday afternoon, by defeating Kansas State, 77-70, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. West Virginia (10-4, 1-2 Big...
MANHATTAN, KS
WVNews

Bridgeport uses big second half for win over Rams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used a big second-half to rally from a 12-point halftime deficit for a 44-37 win over Southern Garrett (Md.) Monday night in girls basketball action at Bridgeport High School. The Rams (3-7) led 14-12 after one quarter and outscored Bridgeport 13-3 in the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy