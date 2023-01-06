Buckhannon City Council learns Mayor Skinner will become executive director of Upshur County Development Authority, but can remain in office

Read full article on original website
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission to consider GSA and ARPA payments
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday will consider a more than $570,000 payment for general services annex construction and payout of an additional $367,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. They will also consider organizational matters for 2023, including electing a president, making appointments...
Upshur County grand jury returns more than 30 indictments
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A grand jury in Upshur County returned more than 30 indictments Monday, according to Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Binegar enters plea to murder, robbery in Barbour County Circuit Court
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WV News) — Stoane M. Binegar appeared Monday for a plea hearing before Judge Shawn Nines in Barbour County Circuit Court. Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Hoxie represented the state, and attorney Michaeal Safcsak was counsel for Binegar. Binegar was previously indicted for murder and first-degree robbery, accused of killing David Heater and stealing money from him.
COVID death rate among senior citizens is alarming
As expected, COVID cases are on the rise in West Virginia following the holidays. Many counties in the North Central region, including Harrison, Marion, Taylor, Lewis, Upshur and Doddridge, are at high community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is a new variant, XBB.1.5, and...
West Virginia Wesleyan will honor life, work of Martin Luther King Jr. with 3 events on Buckhannon campus
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Office of Religious and Spiritual Life are hosting three events in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The MLK Worship Service will begin at 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, in Wesley Chapel. Dr. Dedriell...
Jackson County student graduates from Glenville State University
GLENVILLE, WV – Katlyne Rollyson of Sandyville graduated from Glenville State University as a member of the Winter 2022 graduating class. Rollyson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource Management with a concentration in Forest Technology. She was also a member of the Glenville State University Honors Program.
Spring 2023 begins at West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The overcast sky and chilly winds didn’t stop West Virginia University’s downtown campus from filling up as students went to class for the first time of the West Virginia University’s Spring 2023 semester on Monday. “By the time first-year students get...
Winter weather gear sought for special project
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — When someone is in need in the Taylor County community, residents quickly band together to address those needs. An organization that aids those with needs in various ways is calling on community members to help them with a special project. “The need for winter...
BrassFest at West Virginia Wesleyan to feature West Virginia Brass Quintet
BUCKHANNON, West Virginia — West Virginia Wesleyan College's first BrassFest, set for Sunday, Jan. 15, will feature the West Virginia Brass Quintet. There will be two concerts throughout the day; an opening concert featuring the WV Brass Quintet at 1 p.m. and a finale concert at 7 p.m. featuring guest artists, members of the Wesleyan community, and a festival Brass Ensemble.
Bridgeport swimming picks up pair of victories over Philip Barbour and Grafton
PHILIPPI, W. Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport coasted to a pair of team wins in high school swimming competition at Alderson Broaddus University Monday evening. Bridgeport edged out Philip Barbour for first in the boys team race, 138-79, while Grafton scored 27 points to claim third.
West Virginia Wesleyan women fall score despite career-best from Emma Witt
BUCKHANNON, W.Va - West Virginia Wesleyan women's basketball team lost a hard-fought conference matchup against West Virginia State, 79-69, on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets forced Wesleyan into 30 turnovers in the game which helped to offset a career-best game from Wesleyan's Emma Witt, who finished with 36 points.
Titus' upset earns WVU honor
After stunning the No. 1 wrestler in the country at 141 pounds to lift West Virginia over No. 21 Pitt, redshirt freshman Jordan Titus of the West Virginia University wrestling team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Titus claimed a 3-1 decision over No. 1 Cole Matthews...
Roane County's 3-point barrage sinks South Harrison
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) – To say it was a shooters’ night for Roane County at the Hawks Nest is putting it mildly. The Raiders scored their first 24 points on eight made 3s in a span of 5:51, quickly building a double-digit lead en route to defeating the South Harrison Hawks, 83-46 on Monday night.
Riley, Spatafore claim Athlete of Week prizes
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several clutch performances made for a very competitive race for the Exponent Telegram/Truist Harrison County Athletes of the Week prizes. Lincoln’s Ashlyn Riley scored 23 of her game-high 29 points in the second half and overtime to help the Cougars rally from 13 points down in the final quarter to upend the Tigers, 60-58.
West Virginia women return home to face TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia begins a two-game Big 12 homestand Tuesday night when it faces TCU at the WVU Coliseum. The Horned Frogs bring a 6-8 overall record into Tuesday night’s clash. Last Saturday, TCU dropped a 78-70 decision to Texas Tech and show losses to Texas and Baylor in conference play so far as well.
WVU downs Kansas State for first Big 12 win
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WV News) — Powered by a trio of 20-point performances, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team picked up its first Big 12 Conference win of the season on Saturday afternoon, by defeating Kansas State, 77-70, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. West Virginia (10-4, 1-2 Big...
Bridgeport uses big second half for win over Rams
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used a big second-half to rally from a 12-point halftime deficit for a 44-37 win over Southern Garrett (Md.) Monday night in girls basketball action at Bridgeport High School. The Rams (3-7) led 14-12 after one quarter and outscored Bridgeport 13-3 in the...
