Oxford, MS

Mississippi State basketball vs. Ole Miss: Scouting report, score prediction

By Stefan Krajisnik and David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans wasn't blinded by the record. When MSU opened its season with 11 straight wins, he admitted the team was flawed.

"The last few games before the (holiday) break, we hadn't played as well," Jans said Tuesday after a loss at Tennessee. "Then, we got beat at Drake. Now we're into SEC play and the competition has taken a serious uptick."

Increased competition has resulted in a three-game losing streak. Many of the team's flaws, particularly on the offensive end, haven't been overcome.

Jans changed up his starting lineup against the Vols −in hopes of creating a spark and finding better matchups −by inserting Southern Miss transfer Tyler Stevenson and bringing Cameron Matthews off the bench. Though the game still ended in defeat, Jans followed through with his preseason promise to be willing to adapt when needed.

For Ole Miss, the nonconference struggles weren't shielded by wins. The Rebels (8-6, 0-2 SEC) lost to teams such as UCF and North Alabama before falling into a rough state in SEC play.

With both teams looking to get back on track, Mississippi State (11-3, 0-2) hosts Ole Miss on Saturday (1 p.m., CBS) at Humphrey Coliseum.

Free throw woes

It's apparent MSU won't shoot the lights out of a gym from beyond the arc, which doesn't mean a team can't win. But when paired with poor free throw shooting, it's a scary combination for a team looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

By shooting 63.2% from the charity stripe, MSU ranks 340th out of 360 teams. That's an issue when paired with the fact that MSU's free throw rate − which compares a team's free throw attempts to field goal attempts − ranks inside the top 150, according to KenPom.

Ole Miss' free throw shooting (68%) isn't much better, ranking 271st in the country.

Hunting for offense

On top of the free throw numbers, the overall offensive efficiency metrics for both of these teams are ugly.

Ole Miss has managed to reach 70 points just once in its last eight games, and is 2-6 in that stretch. Mississippi State hasn't gotten to 70 in any of its last six.

The Rebels are 11th out of 14 SEC teams in KenPom's adjusted offense statistic. The Bulldogs are 13th.

Like Jans, Kermit Davis has also been fiddling with his lineup looking for something that will work. Two of his most talented offensive players – Amaree Abram and Daeshun Ruffin – are small guards, and Davis has hesitated to put both of them on the floor at the same time this season for fear of the defensive consequences.

Likewise, the Rebels have been a bit of a revolving door at forward as Davis searches for reliable offensive play there.

Perhaps the most alarming thing about the 0-2 start to SEC play is that star guard Matthew Murrell has been held to five and nine points against Tennessee and Alabama. Ole Miss will need more from him to pick up a road win in a rivalry game Saturday.

Score prediction

David Eckert, Ole Miss beat reporter: Mississippi State 59, Ole Miss 56. It’s difficult to see this game being anything but a rock fight given the way these two teams are playing offense right now. The 70-point threshold might as well be Mount Everest. Ole Miss should stay in this game. Mississippi State isn’t too much of a threat to pull away offensively and the Rebels, for all their problems, have been determined defenders for most of the season. Give the Bulldogs the edge at home, but it’ll be tight.

Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi State beat reporter: Mississippi State 55, Ole Miss 50: MSU doesn't have the shooting to go on a big run and pull away. However, after an ugly outing at Tennessee, Jans should be able to get his defense back to speed. It'll be a long afternoon inside The Hump as the teams could take turns missing free throws. Ultimately, MSU will do enough for Jans to get his first SEC victory.

