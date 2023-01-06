Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Related
Eater
An East Village Restaurant Is Suing the City for $615K Over Its Destroyed Outdoor Dining Setup
East Village restaurant Pinky’s Space is suing the city for $615,000 after officials with the Department of Transportation demolished its 30-foot outdoor dining setup “without notice” in October, the New York Post reports. The suit, filed in a Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, claims the restaurant’s owners “watched in horror” as city officials “mocked, danced, and laughed” for three hours as they took down the outdoor structure. The elaborate setup allegedly cost around $90,000 to build and has since cost Pinky’s more than $500,000 in lost business, per the suit. In December, a spokesperson for DOT claimed that Pinky’s had received three notices from the city over the structure, dating back to August. The third, in October, allegedly informed the owners that the shed would be taken down if it was not ADA-compliant.
evgrieve.com
Coffee shop slated for this retail space in NYU's Third North dorm
A cafe-coffee shop is in the works for 83 Third Ave. at 12th St. in the base of NYU's Third North dorm. The sign lists the business as Sammy L Coffee, though we've also seen it as Sammylin Coffee in latte art clips on TikTok. For now, the shop is...
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom
The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
Don't Miss This in NYC: New indoor amusement park in Brooklyn, new Midtown Mediterranean restaurant and fun NYC history
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.
Good news for NYC riders who’ve got to go on the go: Bathrooms reopening at 9 subway stations
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Good news for subway riders in need of a bathroom. Eighteen bathrooms at nine subway stations around New York City are set to reopen on Monday morning, MTA officials said Sunday. The bathrooms — one male and one female at each of the nine stations — will be open each day […]
cottagesgardens.com
A Splashy 19th-Century Upper West Side Brownstone Featuring an Indoor Pool Asks $17.5M
A late 19th-century townhouse, standing proudly near Central Park since 1891, has hit the market. Described as “one of the finest single-family townhouses offered in the marketplace” on the listing page, the Upper West Side structure originally designed by architect Gilbert Schellenger has been renovated while still showing off beautiful details of Neo-Renaissance and New Romanesque architecture. A blend of old and new, the 8,550-square-foot Manhattan home is now seeking $17.5 million.
Burgher Avenue is now one Whopper short of a meal. Burger King on the corner is closed temporarily for an overhaul.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Signs are down at the 1565 Hylan Boulevard Burger King in Dongan Hills. Does this mean that Whoppers are no more from the long-time flame-broilers?. According to the BK.com store locator, the operation is closed. But window signs assure a remodel is in the works. A company rep couldn’t be reached by deadline to offer more insight into the overhaul.
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
evgrieve.com
EVG Etc.: Harvey Fierstein supports La MaMa; Pinky's Space sues NYC
• Chef King Phojanakong of Kuma Inn on Ludlow Street dies at 54 (Eater) • City officials show indifference over Josefa Bonet, a resident of the Riis Houses, who had four times the normal level of arsenic in her system when she died (The City) • Harvey Fierstein donates a...
East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed
An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
NME
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
How One Mistake Ruined My Trip to New York City
If you plan to visit New York City in the future don't make the same mistake I made last weekend. If you live in the Hudson Valley, the odds say that most of you will plan at least one or two trips to New York City this year. I personally live in Poughkeepsie and being that I'm only about an hour and a half from the city, I make the trip a few times a year.
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
NYC gets green light to deny controversial contract with Runway Towing
The city can hit the brakes on a controversial contract with a Queens towing company accused of overcharging motorists. The Ozone Park-based Runway Towing has been allowed to monopolize the towing business on nine city highways. The state’s First Judicial Department determined last month the city’s Department of Consumer and Work Protection could refuse to renew Runway’s contract. “[DCWP] rationally determined that … Runway repeatedly charged excessive towing and storage fees for tows performed,” the panel wrote in its Dec. 22 decision. Runway, which has raked in more than $200 million through its contract since 2010, has been accused of regularly overcharging customers by levying additional fees to avoid a regulated cap on towing fees. Its latest contract with the city runs out Jan. 31. “We are pleased with the ruling,” a city Law Department spokesperson told The Post. Errol Margolin, a lawyer for Runway, said the company will challenge the court’s decision. “There is no basis for the Court’s decision as all charges are expressly authorized by the Rules,” Margolin said. “The decision will be challenged as Runway denies it committed any violations and believes the determination is irrational.”
Showbiz411
Death Knell for Movie Houses: NYC’s Chelsea Loses Main Multiplex, Cinepolis Theater, Today
Today is the last day for the Cinepolis Theater on West 23rd St in Chelsea. For a long time the multiplex was a Cineplex Odeon establishment. Then eight years ago it was taken over by Cinepolis. Now it’s gone. A post on the website reads: “Dear valued guests, We...
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A lottery ticket worth one million dollars was sold last week for the January 6th Mega Millions lottery drawing. That ticket was sold at Puja Convenience on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. A second million-dollar ticket was sold in Troy at Stewart’s Shops. The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The post Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man beaten in midday robbery at Financial District subway station; 2 sought
Two thieves beat and robbed a man in the middle of the afternoon at a Lower Manhattan subway station, police said Monday as they released images of the suspects.
Comments / 0