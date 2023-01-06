ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Joshua Dobbs went from 6 years as NFL backup to Tennessee Titans starting quarterback so fast

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
Of all the quarterbacks the Tennessee Titans have employed, Joshua Dobbs is by far the Joshua Dobbs-iest.

Dobbs, the sixth-year NFL veteran who the Titans signed on Dec. 21, will make his second career start on Saturday (7:15 p.m. CT, ABC/ESPN) when the Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) with the AFC South title and a playoff berth on the line. He impressed in his first start, throwing for 232 yards in a losing effort against the Dallas Cowboys last week when the Titans rested most of their star players.

But Saturday will be the real challenge Dobbs has spent six years preparing for. Through that time, the 27-year-old Dobbs learned plenty about what it takes to be an NFL quarterback. The most important takeaway, though, was to never stray from the traits that make him who he is.

"Most of these guys have been in the NFL for a while, so they know authenticity when they see it," Dobbs said. "Just be yourself, how you prepare, how you approach each day, each meeting, each walkthrough. And then when the ball’s in hand, you have to go out and deliver. That’s what everyone’s looking for. That’s what I’m looking for in myself."

Ask any of Dobbs' new teammates or coaches what they've noticed about him in his three weeks in Nashville and they'll bring up that authenticity. Veteran receiver Robert Woods has caught passes from 12 NFL quarterbacks, including Dobbs, and raves about his poise, steadiness and assimilation into the locker room culture. Rookie receiver Treylon Burks says Dobbs has a knack for speaking up when he needs to and remembering to have fun. Offensive coordinator Todd Downing says Dobbs has a tremendous work ethic and evident passion for the game, and quarterbacks coach Pat O'Hara says Dobbs has a confident, articulate, lead-by-example presence.

To rookie tight end Chig Okonkwo, Dobbs' attitude is a perfect fit for what he and the offense need.

"He’s a great positive dude," Okonkwo said. "He’s not a super rah-rah guy. He’s just very positive. That’s the type of stuff I like. I don’t need somebody to motivate me. I’m already motivated. Just someone staying positive, that’s the thing I want."

The reality of being a backup quarterback in the NFL is accepting your lifespan isn't long. Dobbs was one of 47 quarterbacks drafted between 2017-20 when he was picked in the fourth round out of Tennessee in 2017. Until last week, Dobbs was one of just three who was still on an NFL active roster but had never started a game. The other two are Los Angeles Chargers backup Easton Stick and Atlanta Falcons backup Logan Woodside, who spent most of this season on the Titans' practice squad.

That's why O'Hara wasn't surprised Dobbs was able to pick up what the Titans do so quickly. Players don't hang around in the NFL as long as Dobbs has unless they have qualities that coaches and general managers deem valuable.

"Being a backup, you spend extra time after practice, you work hard on the scout team, you definitely spend extra time preparing to play and caring each week," O'Hara said. "That takes a lot of focus. The guys that last long in this league understand that. I think he’s had some good training over the years at different stops. Sometimes when you have multiple stops you’re really able to take away some things that really work for you and maybe don’t work for you."

Dobbs showcased a great example of that sponge-like quality in the third quarter against the Cowboys. While with the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner would hammer lesson after lesson into Dobbs' head about throwing the ball slightly out of bounds on out routes so defensive backs can't cut underneath receivers for easy interceptions.

In the third quarter against the Cowboys, Dobbs faced a third-and-6. Woods ran an out route against Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright. Dobbs put the ball on the sideline where only Woods could catch it to keep the drive alive. Three plays later, Dobbs threw his first NFL touchdown pass.

When Dobbs got to his locker after the game and checked his phone, he saw a text from former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"Ben sent me a text that said, ‘Hey, I bet you heard Randy in your ear saying throw the ball to the sideline and let him drag his toes,’ " Dobbs said.

Dobbs is going to need to keep getting better, especially if the Titans want to win Saturday and make the playoffs. He threw one interception against the Cowboys but easily could've thrown three. He fumbled twice, losing possession once. Per Pro Football Focus, he made turnover-worthy plays on 9.5% of his dropbacks, the worst of any NFL quarterback with at least 20 dropbacks this season.

Dobbs identified ball security as the main area he wants to improve from his first start to his second. He'll have eight days to prepare for the Jaguars game – the same number of days he had between arriving in Nashville and starting against the Cowboys.

Given that extra time, Titans coach Mike Vrabel expects better results.

"I think from the get-go he was probably just trying to focus on knowing what to do and the terminology and I think we went into the Cowboys game with some guys he probably didn’t even know their first name," Vrabel said. "That’ll probably change by the time Saturday comes."

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

The Tennessean

