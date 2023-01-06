ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville had 102 homicides in 2022. Here's what the numbers tell us.

By Rachel Wegner and Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
The victims were overwhelmingly young and male. Most died in shootings.

Thirty-nine cases remain unsolved. Detectives believe one of the solved cases involved a domestic triple homicide and suicide.

They are the 102 people killed in Nashville in 2022.

Last year’s homicides, according to data from the Metro Nashville Police Department, mirrored the 2021 total of 102. The last two years curbed a sharp uptick from 2019 to 2020, which had 84 and 113 homicides, respectively.

Here is a look back at Nashville's homicides in 2022, by the numbers.

2022 criminal homicides in Nashville:Remembering the city's slain

Age

More than half of homicide victims ranged in age from 18-34. Fourteen were juveniles.

Race

The vast majority of victims were Black, accounting for more than 65% of 2022 homicides. Just under 20% were white, while about 13% were listed as white/Hispanic.

Gender

Four out of every five homicide victims were male.

Month

March and August marked the deadliest months in Nashville, with each marking 11 homicides. Ten people were killed in January and May; nine died in July and October.

Method

More than 85% of 2022 homicide victims in Nashville died of gun violence. Knife deaths were a distant second, accounting for around 8% of the year’s homicides.

Police still investigating how woman found in burning car died

One of the most mysterious deaths occurred on Sept. 9 when 60-year-old Ethel Kennedy was discovered inside a burning car. An autopsy report stated her cause of death was undetermined but noted there was no evidence of smoke inhalation in her throat or lungs.

Police also determined there was evidence Kennedy was in a domestic fight before her death.

Due to the ongoing police investigation and the undetermined cause of Kennedy's death, The Tennessean is not counting her case among 2022 homicides.

