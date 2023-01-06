Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Our scouting report, score prediction

The Tennessee Titans' season all comes down to Saturday.

The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) at TIAA Bank Stadium on Saturday (7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN) in a battle for a playoff spot between two teams heading in different directions. The Titans have lost six in a row; the Jaguars have won five of their last six, including a 36-22 win over the Titans on Dec. 11.

With a win, the Titans make the losing streak moot, earn their fourth straight playoff berth and win the AFC South for the third straight year. With a loss, the Titans go into the offseason losers of seven in a row needing to answer big questions about their future, starting with who will replace Jon Robinson as general manager.

So much about the Titans' future depends on what happens Saturday. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction for the game.

Titans offense vs. Jaguars defense

Journeyman quarterback Joshua Dobbs will make his second start in a row Saturday, getting a pretty big boost he didn't have in the first one in the form of running back Derrick Henry. Expect the Titans to rely heavily on Henry after his week off, especially since Henry rushed for nearly 100 yards in the first quarter the last time these two teams played.

The Jaguars' defense is peaking at the right time. It has only allowed six points in the last two games, albeit against two of the six worst scoring offenses in the NFL. The Jaguars have been susceptible to the pass all season, allowing the NFL's fifth-most passing yards per game, and are beatable on third downs, allowing the fourth-highest conversion rate in the league.

That said, the Titans haven't been particularly good throwing the ball or on third downs offensively. So with Dobbs playing the most significant reps of his career, this matchup could come down to which team is best able to overcome its weaknesses.

Titans defense vs. Jaguars offense

The big question for this matchup is what the value of reloading will be. The Titans could get as many as five starters back for this game who didn't play in last week's loss to Dallas. Defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry don't have injury designations for the first time since October, while defensive backs Kristian Fulton and Amani Hooker and linebacker Dylan Cole have practiced in limited capacities all week after missing the last four, three and two games respectively.

Jacksonville hung 36 points on the Titans last month because of a potent passing offense. The Titans didn't have answers in coverage for receiver Zay Jones or tight end Evan Engram − who combined for 239 yards and three touchdowns − and couldn't put enough pressure on quarterback Trevor Lawrence to alter his progressions. Autry and Fulton didn't play in that game and Hooker was injured in the second half, so getting pieces back could help. But for a Titans' defense that has given up the NFL's most passing yards, the returning players are also going to need to do more to keep this game close.

Score prediction

Jaguars 23, Titans 20: This one shouldn't be nearly as one-sided as the matchup on Dec. 11. The Titans' defense will be reinvigorated with key contributors, and a fresh Henry playing against a team he averages more than 100 yards per game against in his career is always a good thing. But the Jaguars are on a winning streak for a reason and the Titans are on a losing streak for a reason. The injuries and offensive issues that have held the Titans back for two months prove too much and the season ends on a sour note.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.