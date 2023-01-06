ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt basketball at Missouri: Score prediction, scouting report

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
Vanderbilt basketball avoided disaster on Tuesday by beating South Carolina in overtime in its SEC opener.

Next up is the opportunity for a quality road win against No. 21 Missouri on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, CBS). The Tigers have vastly improved from last season under new coach Dennis Gates, with wing Kobe Brown developing into a star.

Ranked 33rd on KenPom and 32nd in the NET, Missouri (12-2, 1-1 SEC) has its only losses to top-15 teams Kansas and Arkansas. Its best wins were at home over Kentucky and a blowout of Illinois at a neutral site. Vanderbilt (8-6, 1-0 SEC) has its best win over Pittsburgh.

Here's what to know about the matchup:

FRESHMEN PRODUCTIONHow Vanderbilt basketball's freshman production compares to the rest of the SEC

VETERAN POISEVeterans help Vanderbilt basketball avoid disaster in OT win over South Carolina

Top offense

According to KenPom, the Tigers have the third-best offense in the country. Playing at a quick tempo, they excel at finishing around the rim and avoiding turnovers and blocked shots.

Brown and guard Nick Honor are the team's top shooters. Brown shoots 45.7% from deep and 80.9% on free throws, while Honor shoots 45% on 3-pointers and 84.4% from the line. A third player, D'Moi Hodge, also shoots 41% from downtown.

Reliant on turnovers

Missouri is not as good on defense. The Tigers rate worse than Vanderbilt there, with their best quality being that they are third in the country at forcing turnovers. When they can't get a takeaway, though, they are poor at defending shots and rebounding.

The Commodores' ability to avoid turnovers on offense is roughly average, but they rarely force turnovers on defense, making that an important focal point. Vanderbilt will likely want to get its top shooters like Myles Stute and Jordan Wright involved while prioritizing Ezra Manjon's ball handling.

Endgame vital

Vanderbilt has finished 11 of its 14 games this season within 10 points. The Commodores have played both good and bad opponents close, making it likely that the Missouri game will be the same way. That makes end-of-game strategy and execution more vital.

Part of that will be making free throws − something Vanderbilt failed to do against South Carolina until overtime.

Score prediction

Missouri 75, Vanderbilt 68: Another close game, but the Commodores don't have the right profile to shut down the Tigers at the end of the game.

