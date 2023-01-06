ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

5 storylines from central Ohio boys high school basketball so far this season

By Frank DiRenna, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntc3z_0k5VSt2h00

Now that we're about a month away from the boys basketball district tournament draw Feb. 5, it's a good time to take stock of what has happened so far.

The Challenge:City League, OCC to battle in showcase at Pickerington North

Here are five storylines from the boys high school basketball season in central Ohio:

1. Westerville North finds winning formula

North coach Shan Trusley says solid chemistry has been the major factor behind his team’s strong start.

The Warriors are 8-1 overall and have their sights set on the OCC-Capital Division title, as they are tied for first with Delaware and Westerville South at 3-1. North lost to Delaware 63-60 in overtime Dec. 6, and the teams meet again Jan. 24 at North.

“It’s a great bunch of kids, practices are a blast,” Trusley said. “We have a tremendous staff and the relationships that we have with the kids are tremendous. We’ve been working with these kids since they were little. The kids have known each other forever. It’s a real family atmosphere. We have depth and the kids have great chemistry with each other. They’re real supportive of one another.”

Ultimate Warrior:Westerville North camp raises funds for alumnus Keegan Hale's ALS battle

That chemistry is evident on the court in the form of balanced scoring. Sophomore wing player Micah Young averages a team-high 12.5 points, followed by senior wing player Carter Reese (11.9) and sophomore point guard Tai Perkins (9.9).

Junior wing player Vari Adams, a 6-foot-6 transfer from Walnut Ridge, averages a team-best 5.1 rebounds. Perkins leads in assists at 4.5 per game.

“We’re striving,” Trusley said. “We always talk about (how) we want to be perfect, and that’s what we’re attempting to do.”

2. Pickerington Central looking to regain championship form

Seeking its second consecutive Division I state title and third overall, the Tigers are 7-4 overall and lead the OCC-Buckeye at 3-0.

Last season, Central beat previously unbeaten Centerville 55-48 in the state final. The Tigers also won the title in 2012.

“It’s a work in progress,” coach Eric Krueger said. “We’ve played some really good teams. We play a much tougher schedule than a lot of teams in the area. We’re not where we want to be right now. I would like to be in a better spot. We’re challenging this group and pushing them to become a better team, especially with a decent number of guys who won state last year. That can be a positive thing for us.”

Central is led by senior forward Devin Royal, a first-team all-state and all-district honoree and OCC-Buckeye Player of the Year last season. The Ohio State signee averages team highs of 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds and reached 1,000 career points in a 54-36 win over Gahanna on Dec. 6.

The Tigers went 2-2 in the Kingdom of the Sun Tournament held Dec. 27-30 in Ocala, Florida, and lost to Centerville 60-54 in double overtime in the Play-by-Play Classic on Dec. 17 at Nationwide Arena.

3. Columbus Academy exceeding expectations

Academy is off to its best start since 2016-17, when it began the season 17-0. The Vikings are 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the MSL-Ohio.

“I don’t think anybody expected anything like this,” coach Jeff Warstler said. “I thought if we came out of the (holiday) break 5-4, we would be doing some really good things. What they have done is great, but you don’t want to get (overconfident) with that kind of stuff.”

The 2016-17 team went on to finish 19-8, losing to Worthington Christian 55-49 in a Division III district final.

Warstler said solid defense has been a key to his team’s success. The Vikings have yet to allow 50 points in a game.

“I like the defense right now,” Warstler said. “We are ahead of schedule defensively. I thought that would be a problem. I still don’t know if we’re as stout in the half-court as we were last year.”

Sophomore guard Theo Falkenhain leads the team in scoring (14.1 points), steals (2.4) and assists (2.1), while sophomore forward M.J. Jackson averages 12.1 points and a team-high 9.2 rebounds.

Academy is seeking its first league title since 2018-19 and ninth overall, with Worthington Christian expected to provide a challenge. The Warriors are second in the league at 4-1 under interim coach James Storey, who replaced Kevin Weakley. Weakley guided the team for 22 seasons.

The rivals meet Jan. 7 at Academy and Feb. 10 at Worthington Christian.

4. Olentangy Liberty, Olentangy Orange battling for OCC-Central title

Orange and Liberty are tied for first in the OCC-Central at 3-0, with Hilliard Bradley third at 2-1.

Orange is 10-0 and Liberty has won 10 in a row since falling 52-49 to Kettering Alter in the season opener Nov. 26.

Orange visits Liberty on Jan. 13 and plays host to the Patriots on Feb. 17.

The Pioneers have remained unbeaten despite the loss of leading scorer Mikey McCollum to a hip injury in a 55-45 win over Dublin Jerome on Dec. 6. The senior guard was averaging 18 points through three games, and coach Anthony Calo hopes McCollum returns sometime this month.

Elias Lewis averages 16.1 points and Jordan Edwards averages 9.8. Both are senior guards.

Three seniors lead Liberty in scoring: guard/forward James Hummel (12.3 points), forward Alex Okuley (10.2) and guard/forward Matthew Wilson (10.2).

5. Dublin Jerome, Olentangy Berlin among early contenders in OCC-Cardinal

In pursuit of a second consecutive OCC-Cardinal title, Jerome has started 3-0 in the league. Last season, the Celtics went 10-0 for their first league title since 2008 and finished 21-5 overall, losing to Westerville South 71-64 in double overtime in a Division I district final.

Sasha Stavroff is averaging a team-high 14.7 points in Jerome's 7-3 start, ahead of Luke Kuhlman (12.7) and Ryan Nutter (11.6). All three are senior guards.

Senior guard Lachlan MacDonald is the program's career leader in steals with 172. The previous record of 138 was held by 2012 graduate Cam Wilson.

Coach Richie Beard reached a milestone with a 71-59 victory over St. Marys Memorial on Dec. 10, surpassing Jamie Pearson as the program’s all-time leader in wins with 74.

Olentangy Berlin and Olentangy are tied for second in the league at 2-1. Each is seeking its first league title.

At 8-2 overall, Berlin also is seeking its first winning season. The Bears are in their fifth season.

“We have a long way to go, but it’s doable,” Berlin coach Donovon Barrett said of winning a league title.

Junior guard/forward Derek Goodman leads the Bears in scoring, averaging 15.5 points, followed by junior guard Noah Gamble (13), senior forward Jason Inbody (12) and senior guard/forward Mathios Abenet (10.4).

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio high school basketball: 4 Court Press returns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s premier high school basketball show returned Friday on NBC4 for the 2022-23 season alongside 270 Hoops. You can watch the full show in the video player above. Eight games were featured on 4 Court Press on January 6: 270 Hoops co-founder Zach Fleer also broke down several power polls […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Georgia Sideline's Comment On Ohio State Goes Viral

TCU wide receiver Derius Davis coughed up a fumble during the first quarter of tonight's National Championship game. After Georgia recovered the fumble, some interesting trash talk reportedly came from the Bulldogs' sideline. “They ain’t got no Marvin Harrison," someone yelled. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lit...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Fans Tonight

Ohio State was one made field goal away from beating Georgia to earn a berth in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship. Considering the undefeated Bulldogs are taking TCU to the woodshed in the first half, one can't help but think many Buckeye fans have to be kicking themselves. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Which Ohio State football 2023 recruits are expected to enroll early? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State’s entire 2023 football recruiting class is now signed, and a few of its members will begin their college careers this week. There are 11 freshman Buckeyes who arrived in Columbus over the weekend as early enrollees expected to participate in winter workouts and spring practice this year. Often those who do get a head start on their journeys to the field, and some can even end up in the two-deep in Year 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Safety Jaylen Johnson Transferring to Memphis

Jaylen Johnson is heading to Memphis. The former Ohio State safety, who entered the transfer portal in December after playing no snaps in two years as a Buckeye, announced his commitment to Memphis on Sunday. By transferring to Memphis, Johnson reunites with former Ohio State safeties coach Matt Barnes, who...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Return

Ohio State's football program got some big news on Monday morning. Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover announced on social media that he will return for a fifth season with the program. "I AM COMING BACK," he announced. Stover was one of the top tight ends in the Big Ten in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chick-fil-A could be coming to Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Worthington could be gaining a Chick-fil-A and losing a longtime Italian restaurant. According to an application filed with the city of Worthington, the Atlanta-based fast food chain plans to acquire the 2.3-acre lot at 60 E. Wilson Bridge Road, which was home to a Buca di Beppo restaurant since 2001. The chain plans to demolish the existing restaurant and build a new location of its own, according to the application.
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

14-year-old boy shot in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspected teenage shooter after another teen was shot near Cooper Stadium in southwest Columbus. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 1100 block of West Mound Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said they located a vehicle...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wife shoots husband in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during home invasion in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident began at approximately 8:57 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The victim, 44, was sleeping in his bed when two masked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy