ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

5 storylines from central Ohio girls high school basketball so far this season

By Dave Purpura, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sgvpv_0k5VSrHF00

Believe it or not, we are closer to the girls basketball district tournament draw, which is set for Jan. 29, than the beginning of the season, which for most teams came within the week before Thanksgiving.

Two area teams remain unbeaten: 9-0 Westerville South in Division I and 13-0 Berne Union in Division IV. Several more teams with championship hopes have familiar winning pedigrees, while others are bursting into prominence.

Here are five storylines from the girls high school basketball season in central Ohio:

1. Defending Division I state champion Reynoldsburg is rounding into form

Faced with replacing four of five starters, Reynoldsburg started 1-3. But the Raiders have reeled off seven consecutive wins since, including winning the Carolina Invitational last week in Charleston, South Carolina.

“We’re starting to score points and we’re just getting better overall,” coach Jack Purtell said. “We’re figuring out who will score and who is emerging as our best defenders. (Sophomore guard) Jayla Ross and (junior guard) Simone Holifield have really stepped up on defense. (Senior guard/forward) Samara Savoy is averaging about 15 points per game and (sophomore guard/forward) Aubree Price was our MVP in Charleston.

“We put up 76, 59 and 77 points in Charleston, and we’re generating a lot of our offense off our defense.”

Savoy is the only returning starter from a year ago.

Reynoldsburg’s upcoming schedule includes a second OCC-Buckeye Division meeting with Pickerington Central on Jan. 13 as well as nonleague matchups against Gahanna (Jan. 10) and Westerville South (Jan. 31). The Raiders are 3-1 in the league, one game behind Central.

2. Marysville hopes to take the next step this season

After two consecutive seasons as a Division I district runner-up, the Monarchs have thrived on balance to bolt to records of 11-1 overall and 4-0 in the OCC-Cardinal entering a Jan. 6 game against Olentangy Berlin.

Junior guard JoJo Eberhart (10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2.5 assists) and senior guard Ava Wilkerson (12 points, 2 assists) lead the way. Other top contributors have been senior forward Ava Krutowskis (7 points, 3 rebounds), senior guard Leah Brown (8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 2 steals) and junior forward Addy Tweed (8 points, 3 rebounds).

“It would be impossible for me to just pick one (most valuable player),” coach Klarke Ransome said. “This is a very together and connected group who does not care who gets the credit. All they care about is getting the job done.”

3. Upper Arlington is off to its best start in nine years

A 49-45 comeback win at Hilliard Darby on Jan. 3 improved the Golden Bears to 11-2, their best start since the district championship season of 2013-14. UA started 1-1 that year before going on a 23-game winning streak.

Senior guard Ceylone Brooks has been an all-around force. Against Darby, a game the Bears finished on a 10-3 run, Brooks went 4-for-4 from the foul line in the final 15 seconds and made a crucial steal.

Senior forward Greta Lenhart, junior point guard Quinn Buttermore and freshman forward Elizabeth Hunt are among the other key contributors.

“Good teams find different ways to win. No game has been the same,” coach John Wanke said. “We have a young team. Five of our top seven players are underclassmen, so they’re learning, and experience is invaluable.”

4. Africentric remains the City League’s dominant team

Four scorers averaging in double figures have powered the Nubians to records of 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the City League-South entering a Jan. 6 game at West.

Freshman guard Jeniya Bowers averages 15 points with an ability to stretch the defense. Junior center Taelynn Clayborn adds 13 points and 7.0 rebounds, ahead of junior guard Natiah Nelson (12 points, 6 rebounds) and junior guard Rayanna Howell (11 points, 4 steals).

Junior guard Ashtan Winfrey averages five steals.

Three weeks ahead of the district tournament draw, Africentric as well as Fairbanks and Worthington Christian — both of which are 12-1 — appear to be in the early running for top seeds in Division III.

5. Berne Union bolts to 13-0 start

Three-time defending Division IV district champions who are seeking their first state tournament berth, the Rockets have been dominant during an undefeated start.

Five first-quarter steals for senior guard Abbi Evans set the tone Jan. 3 in a 42-27 nonleague win over Amanda-Clearcreek. Evans tore an ACL in last year’s district final.

Senior forward Sophia Kline had 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists, per Tom Wilson of the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette. The first-team all-state honoree from a year ago scored a program-record 52 points Dec. 20 in an 84-7 rout of Fairfield Christian.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're craving ribs, you should check out this restaurant in northeast Ohio, which has been serving award-winning ribs with their delicious BBQ sauce since 1985. In addition to slabs of ribs, customers recommend their barbecue chicken and brisket. The restaurant also offers seafood such as king crab, grilled salmon, and shrimp skewers. Other customer recommendations include the onion ring loaf, corn on the cob, and baked beans.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Area Agency on Aging 2023 Scholarship Program announced

ONTARIO, Ohio – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc. has announced its 2023 Scholarship Program. The Area Agency on Aging Board of Trustees elected to provide three scholarship awards this year to individuals for higher education or certification programs benefiting the field of aging network. Scholarship...
ONTARIO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station

Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Ohio

Ohio is home to some of the worlds most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Ohio!
OHIO STATE
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
MARIETTA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

First Kentucky Powerball winner of 2023 claims $1 million

LOUISVILLE, KY — A Louisville man’s New Year started off with a bang after he won $1 million in the Monday Powerball drawing. The first Kentucky Powerball winner of the year, who wishes to remain anonymous, called the Kentucky Lottery’s winning numbers hotline Tuesday morning. As he listened to the numbers being called off, he noticed they matched the ones on his ticket. His winning ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Powerball, winning the $1 million prize.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy