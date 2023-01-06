Biden EPA Reinstates 'Overreaching' Rules on Wetlands, Ditches

Just before the New Year, the Biden administration quietly reinstated Obama-era EPA regulations on ditches, streams and wetlands.

The White House essentially repealed water rules put in place under President Trump, which helped protect builders, farmers and oil producers from federal regulation.

"You've got people who are trying to build homes on one-acre lots that are 600 yards from the nearest stream. They might have to go to the federal government to get permits," says H. Sterling Burnett, managing editor of the Heartland Institute's Environment & Climate News .

Burnett says the Supreme Court already said the rules are unconstitutional.

"Unless waters cross state boundaries, then they shouldn't be under federal authority," he says. "As long as they're within a state or within a single piece of private property within a state, that should be left to the states and/or the private property owners."

Burnett insists there has to be a link between so-called "navigable waters," or the rules are illegal.

"There will continue to be court cases until they write a clear rule that complies with the letter and language of the Supreme Court's ruling, which means you've got to have a real link to navigable waters, not some imaginary nexus that you can't define."