WJLA
New pediatric obesity guidelines suggest medication, surgery to help with chronic disease
WASHINGTON (7News) — The American Academy of Pediatrics updated clinical practice guidelines to evaluate and treat children and adolescents with obesity. Around 14 million kids in the United States are impacted by obesity. For the past 15 years, treating the chronic disease has mostly gone unchanged. One of the...
Study: Hearing loss linked to dementia
Older adults with greater severity of hearing loss are more likely to have dementia, according to a new study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
