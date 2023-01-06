Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Related
Trooper Moms group, community step up to organize meal for officers in town for chief Justin McIntire's viewing
The tragic death of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has reinforced the bonds of the Alle-Kiski Valley community through mourning, cohesion and charity. That spirit will continue Monday when a dinner is held for local law enforcement officers and others from across the state who are traveling to New Kensington for the public viewing of McIntire’s body.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30
Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Council organization, other Hampton news in brief, week of Jan. 9, 2023
During Hampton Township Council’s organization meeting on Jan. 3, Carolynn Johnson was reelected as president and Bethany Blackburn, vice president, after having served in the same capacities in 2022. Council set agenda/workshop meetings for the second Wednesday of each month and regular meetings for the fourth, except for November...
WJAC TV
Johnstown Galleria: the 2023 outlook and recovery
Cambria County, PA — Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like...
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100
Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Jan. 8, 2023
Joyce Smith sold property at 990 Glen Mitchell Road to James and Katrin Benson for $345,000. Mark Messner sold property at 102 Berdine Drive to Edward and Cami Spiker for $315,000. Kristin Morrell sold property at 111 Woodcrest Drive to Catherine Alexander for $325,000. Bell Acres. Joseph Luther sold property...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: St. James School open house, speaker series and more around Sewickley area
St. James School will host an Open House from 12:30-2 p.m. Jan. 29 for all prospective students and families (3 year-old preschool through eighth grade). Take a personal tour of the school, meet the teachers and principal, and see what makes St. James School such a special place. To register for the open house, email admissions@stjamesschool.us Walk-ins are welcome.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Two-Bedroom Condo Could Be Your Ticket to Ownership in Oakmont
At a time when mortgage interest rates are high, and inventory is low, a low-maintenance condominium at a reasonable price in a charming, walkable community has all the right ingredients for a hot property. Located at 416 Isabella St., The Towers in Oakmont was built in 1967 as a five-story...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week begins
PITTSBURGH — The kitchen is open at Ocean Treasures Cajun Seafood and Bar, though manager Jennifer Butler said that "it's been difficult." "We're trying to keep that balance between keeping prices low for our customers and still trying to stay afloat as a small business as well," she said.
Drink in style with hand-painted glassware created in Oakmont
A Penn Hills native is pouring her passion for art into her Oakmont business, one glass at a time. Amanda Lee, 42, of Oakmont has been determined to carve out a career in art since she could hold a crayon. But not everyone shared her enthusiasm. “My dad was a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 9, 2023: Keystone Oaks’ Eriona Neal scores 1,000th point in key win
Eriona Neal scored 19 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to lead Keystone Oaks to a 55-48 victory over Avonworth in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-3A girls basketball Monday night. Francesca Pacak added 10 for Keystone Oaks (9-4, 2-1). Greta O’Brien and Rebecca Goetz each scored...
Car slams into Dunkin’ in Fayette County
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car slammed into a Dunkin’ in Fayette County overnight, leaving behind a massive amount of damage. It happened at the store in the 500 block of Morgantown Street in South Union Township around 12 a.m. The manager told Channel 11 he’s thankful...
explore venango
Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry
Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Twp. log cabin blaze a challenge for responders
Conditions were stacked against firefighters at the scene Saturday night in Cranberry Township when a log cabin that was heated by oil topped with a metal roof caught fire in a wooded area on Goehring Road. Michael Hanks, division chief of Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company, said the cabin was...
Effort underway to 'Flood Freeport Road' in honor of fallen Chief Justin McIntire
A Tarentum man who credits Justin McIntire with saving his life plans to honor the late Brackenridge chief with a proper farewell. Bill Pacek of Tarentum will be among thousands who are expected to “Flood Freeport Road” during a funeral procession Wednesday for the fallen chief. “It’s good....
nextpittsburgh.com
We found a hidden staircase at the Cathedral of Learning
Location: The Nationality Rooms at the Cathedral of Learning, University of Pittsburgh. Featured guest: Michael Walter, tour coordinator at the Nationality Rooms. There are 31 Nationality Rooms and each one was created by a committee, generally made up of folks from that country or region. During the day, most of these rooms are used as classrooms for University of Pittsburgh classes.
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Honoring Chief Justin McIntire, a hometown hero
Police officers have the toughest job in America, and Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire gave it his all while pursuing an armed and dangerous fugitive last week. McIntire was shot and killed doing what we ask our police to be ready to do — protect the public from the terror of criminal violence.
Visitation and funeral services set for this week for fallen police chief Justin McIntire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Brackenridge community will start paying their final respect to the late police chief Justin McIntire. McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday. RELATED STORIES:Community gathers to remember Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire during memorial serviceBrackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire killed, another officer injured in shootout with suspectFor man accused of killing Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, criminal justice system had been revolving doorGoFundMe claiming to raise money for slain Chief Justin McIntire's family has 'no connection' to themFuneral arrangements set for fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire as community mourns Outside police departments to cover for Brackenridge officers after death of Chief Justin McIntireCommunity holds vigil to remember Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntireVisitation for Chief McIntire will be held on Monday and Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home. Allegheny County Police are asking visitors to park at Valley High School on Stevenson Boulevard, with free shuttle bus service running to and from the funeral home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at noon at Mount Saint Peter's Roman Catholic Church followed by the burial at Mount Airy Cemetary in Natrona Heights.
wtae.com
Fire consumes Cranberry Township house
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
Comments / 0