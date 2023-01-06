PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Brackenridge community will start paying their final respect to the late police chief Justin McIntire. McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday. RELATED STORIES:Community gathers to remember Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire during memorial serviceBrackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire killed, another officer injured in shootout with suspectFor man accused of killing Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, criminal justice system had been revolving doorGoFundMe claiming to raise money for slain Chief Justin McIntire's family has 'no connection' to themFuneral arrangements set for fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire as community mourns Outside police departments to cover for Brackenridge officers after death of Chief Justin McIntireCommunity holds vigil to remember Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntireVisitation for Chief McIntire will be held on Monday and Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home. Allegheny County Police are asking visitors to park at Valley High School on Stevenson Boulevard, with free shuttle bus service running to and from the funeral home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at noon at Mount Saint Peter's Roman Catholic Church followed by the burial at Mount Airy Cemetary in Natrona Heights.

BRACKENRIDGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO