Read full article on original website
Related
French workers can retire much younger than most. That's about to change
The French government is planning to raise the official retirement age by two years as part of a long-delayed reform to the country's pension system that has prompted labor unions to call for natonwide strikes next week.
'History might repeat itself': Chinese ambassador warns Australia to be wary of Japan
China's ambassador to Australia says Canberra should be wary of its relationship with Japan, reminding them that Japanese troops attacked Australia during World War II and could do the same again.
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
Opinion: Iran's most powerful weapon isn't working
The executions this week of a karate champion and volunteer children's coach add to the growing number of protesters killed since Iranians took to the streets almost four months ago. But as Frida Ghitis writes, the executions have only reignited protests.
Last look: China's reopening could jolt the world
Fareed explains the ripple effects that could occur as China finally ends its strict Covid policies and flings open its economy.
Satellite images capture crowding at China's crematoriums and funeral homes as Covid surge continues
Satellite images taken over a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, as the country continues its battle with an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 infections following its dismantling of severe pandemic restrictions.
What Brazil lost after Bolsonaro supporters rioted in Brasilia goes beyond the destroyed buildings and relics
Brazil's flag has a phrase etched in the middle of its blue, star-studded globe: "Order and Progress." The same flag was omnipresent as supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the nation's capital, some donning it like a cape as they attacked government buildings.
Prince Harry's tell-all rips open old wounds in the British royal family
Prince Harry's memoir has officially hit bookstores in the United Kingdom and elsewhere around the globe. Here in London, several retail chains opened their doors at midnight to allow eager readers to grab their copies before sunrise.
The key takeaways from Prince Harry's explosive memoir
Britain's Prince Harry has launched a series of incendiary accusations against members of his family in his new memoir, which reveals a number of private confrontations between him and other senior royals and details his split from the family.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0