Michigan State

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Matt O'Hern

A Trump-Endorsed Attorney General in Kentucky Hopes to Unite Republicans in Campaign for Governor

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his candidacy for governor.Photo byNewSouthPolitics.com. In a race that is sure to draw national attention in 2023, Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his campaign to become the state's next governor. Should Cameron win the Republican Primary for Governor, he will face incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.
The Detroit Free Press

Gretchen Whitmer's husband, Marc Mallory, retired early from dentistry due to threats

LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her husband retired from his dental practice about eight years earlier than planned, significantly impairing his retirement plans, because of threats arising from her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike her, First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory "didn't have all the state police with him all the time and he was worried about his patients and his staff," Whitmer said in an interview with Democratic strategist David Axelrod, for his podcast, "The...
The Center Square

Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio

(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s legislation; 29% of respondents oppose it. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.5%; Michigan has about 8.2 million registered voters. ...
Jake Wells

Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters

hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
CNN

CNN

